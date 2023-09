abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The Company's principal objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. The Company invests in a portfolio of companies in Japan. Its portfolio is constructed through the identification of individual companies of any market capitalization and in any business sector, which offers long-term growth potential. The Company seeks to deliver a return to its shareholders through the investment of its funds in accordance with the investment policy as approved by shareholders. Its sectors include non-life insurance, automobiles and parts, banks, beverages, chemicals, construction and materials, consumer services, medical equipment and services, electricity, and industrial materials. abrdn Japan Limited is the investment manager of the Company. abrdn Fund Managers Limited is the alternative investment fund manager of the Company.

Sector Investment Trusts