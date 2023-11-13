abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc(LSE:ABD) dropped from FTSE All-Share Index (GBP)
Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc(LSE:ABD) dropped from FTSE All-Share Index
November 13, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc(LSE:ABD) dropped from FTSE All-Share Index
|Nov. 08
|Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust and Asia Dragon Trust complete merger
|Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc(LSE:ABD) dropped from FTSE All-Share Index
|Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust and Asia Dragon Trust complete merger
|Asia Dragon Trust raises dividend despite net asset value fall
|Special dividend
|Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc Resolves Pre-Liquidation Interim Dividend, Payable on 24 November 2023
|Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc commences an Equity Buyback Plan, under the authorization approved on September 4, 2023.
|Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc's Equity Buyback announced on September 6, 2022, has expired.
|Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust underperforms benchmark index
|Kin & Carta climbs on profit beat
|Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2023
|Tranche Update on abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 6, 2022.
|Final dividend
|Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc Declares Second Interim Dividend for the Year Ended April 30, 2023, Payable on 8 September 2023
|UK retail sales fall; DWF agrees takeover
|Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust and Asia Dragon Trust agree merger
|Abrdn New Dawn rises on Asia Dragon merger
|Asia Dragon Trust, Abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Agree to Merge
|UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
|UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
|Interim dividend
|UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
|UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
|UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
|UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
|Abrdn CFO Stephanie Bruce to step down
