abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of capital growth through equity investment in the Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan. The Company's assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan. Its investments may also be made through collective investment schemes and in companies traded on stock markets outside the Asia Pacific region provided that over 75% of their consolidated revenue is earned from trading in the Asia Pacific region or they hold more than 75% of their consolidated net assets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company's investment manager is abrdn Asia Limited. Its alternative investment fund manager is abrdn Fund Managers Limited.

