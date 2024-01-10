(Alliance News) - abrdn Diversified Income & Growth PLC on Wednesday reported a decline in net asset value.

The Edinburgh-based investor across asset classes said net asset value per share as at September 30 fell 4.3% to 112.59 pence from 117.63p a year prior. Its market capitalisation declined by 9.1% to GBP251.9 million from GBP277.0 million.

The company declared a dividend per share of 7.33p, up 31% from 5.60p a year prior.

Looking ahead, the firm highlights its planned managed wind down "which seeks to optimise shareholder value." It expects to return about GBP115 million to shareholders in the first half of 2024.

abrdn Diversified Income shares were 0.6% lower at 80.88 pence each on Wednesday afternoon in London.

