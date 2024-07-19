We have experienced some minor disruption due to the global outage affecting many industries, outside of our control. We have been handling this through our established incident management framework. We will continue to monitor this situation to conclusion.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

abrdn plc published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 15:50:05 UTC.