Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
abrdn plc published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 15:50:05 UTC.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|167.2 GBX
|-2.79%
|+0.27%
|-6.41%
|Jul. 17
|HSBC's Elhedery takes fast track from finance to CEO
|RE
|Jul. 17
|RBC cuts Legal & General to 'sector perform'
|AN
Attachments
Disclaimer
abrdn plc published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 15:50:05 UTC.
|HSBC's Elhedery takes fast track from finance to CEO
|RE
|RBC cuts Legal & General to 'sector perform'
|AN
|Barclays raises Kerry, cuts Hunting, Wood Group
|AN
|Labour win brings few hopes or fears to London's financial district
|RE
|Fintel Closes Purchase of Threesixty Services from abrdn
|MT
|Fintel Plc acquired Threesixty Services Ltd from abrdn plc.
|CI
|Deutsche Bank cuts Quilter, ups Polar Capital
|AN
|Fintel to buy Threesixty Services for undisclosed sum
|AN
|Fintel Plc conditionally agreed to acquire Threesixty Services Ltd from abrdn plc for £14.6 million.
|CI
|Segro boosts European presence with three Dutch deals
|AN
|Jefferies Maintains Abrdn at Hold, Cuts PT
|MT
|Jefferies raises Great Portland to 'hold'
|AN
|Stock investors scout out Europe's rate-cut winners
|RE
|Firering raises cash; CT Private Equity NAV down
|AN
|MORNING BID AMERICAS-Fed fears overwhelm AI theme, gold recoils
|RE
|Stephen Bird steps down as abrdn CEO after four year tenure
|AN
|FTSE 100 falls; retail sales plunge in April
|AN
|Abrdn CEO to Step Down; Interim Chief Named
|MT
|UK retail sales fall amid wet April; Co-Op Bank deal
|AN
|British asset manager Abrdn's CEO Stephen Bird to step down
|RE
|Abrdn plc Announces CEO Changes
|CI
|Abrdn plc Announces Termination of Stephen Bird as Director
|CI
|Persimmon confirms Andrew Duxbury start as CFO on June 17
|AN
|Asia Dragon Trust's Board Initiates Strategic Review
|MT
|Abrdn European Logistics Income Plans Managed Wind-Down After Strategic Review
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.41%
|3.98B
|+1.85%
|123B
|+18.93%
|71.72B
|+29.12%
|68.47B
|+21.08%
|46.85B
|+9.25%
|41.52B
|+25.86%
|38.08B
|+6.74%
|26.05B
|+8.83%
|25.23B
|+7.68%
|20B