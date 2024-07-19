abrdn plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company's segments include Investments, Advisor and Other. The Company's Investment segment includes global asset management business, which provides investment solutions for Institutional, Retail Wealth and Insurance Partners clients. Its UK financial adviser business provides platform services to wealth managers and advisers. Through its subsidiary Interactive Investor Services Limited, the Company offers a subscription-based trading and direct investing platform. The services that it offers are provided on both a point in time and an over time basis. It offers financial planning business, through abrdn Financial Planning and Advice. Its Other segment comprises of Finimize and its digital innovation group.