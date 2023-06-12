Abrdn Latin American Income Fund shares suspended

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Ltd - investment company focused on Latin America - Shares suspended from Monday, "at the request of the company."

In March, the company proposed plans for the winding-up of the company. It said it believes its strategy is attractive in the longer term, but its small size means the company struggles to attract enough demand for its shares, and that the discount at which its shares trade to net asset value is likely to continue.

Current stock price: 60.21 pence

12-month change: up 11%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

