    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

ABRDN PLC

(SL.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:52:42 2023-06-12 am EDT
217.45 GBX   +1.47%
08:32aAbrdn Latin American Income Fund shares suspended
AN
06/09Medica shareholders back takeover; Arecor optimistic
AN
06/09Abrdn Latin American Income Fund Repays GBP6 Million Credit Facility
MT
Abrdn Latin American Income Fund shares suspended

06/12/2023 | 08:32am EDT
abrdn Latin American Income Fund Ltd - investment company focused on Latin America - Shares suspended from Monday, "at the request of the company."

In March, the company proposed plans for the winding-up of the company. It said it believes its strategy is attractive in the longer term, but its small size means the company struggles to attract enough demand for its shares, and that the discount at which its shares trade to net asset value is likely to continue.

Current stock price: 60.21 pence

12-month change: up 11%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LIMITED 0.00% 60.25 Delayed Quote.15.31%
ABRDN PLC 1.45% 217.4 Delayed Quote.13.24%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 443 M 1 815 M 1 815 M
Net income 2023 185 M 232 M 232 M
Net cash 2023 1 505 M 1 893 M 1 893 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 6,83%
Capitalization 4 151 M 5 221 M 5 221 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 130
Free-Float 98,4%
