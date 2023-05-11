Advanced search
    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

ABRDN PLC

(SL.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-05-11 am EDT
208.10 GBX   +1.36%
01:18pAbrdn confirms CFO departure after annual general meeting
AN
12:18pFTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down 0.1% After BOE Rate Hike
DJ
02:00aAbrdn plc Approves Board Changes
CI
Abrdn confirms CFO departure after annual general meeting

05/11/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
abrdn PLC - Edinburgh-based investor and asset manager - Reports all resolutions at Wednesday's annual general meeting were passed. Further to announcements in February and March, confirms Brian McBride and Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Bruce did not seek re-election to the board.

Current stock price: 204.49 pence, down 0.4% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 12%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 1.36% 208.1 Delayed Quote.8.48%
TRAINLINE PLC 1.14% 267 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 440 M 1 802 M 1 802 M
Net income 2023 185 M 231 M 231 M
Net cash 2023 1 505 M 1 883 M 1 883 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 7,13%
Capitalization 3 985 M 5 028 M 4 986 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 130
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ABRDN PLC
Duration : Period :
abrdn plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABRDN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 205,30 GBX
Average target price 197,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie Bruce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
David Scott Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABRDN PLC8.48%5 028
BLACKROCK, INC.-11.21%94 228
UBS GROUP AG0.38%57 980
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.24%36 316
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.74%32 370
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-6.59%30 301
