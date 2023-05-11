Abrdn confirms CFO departure after annual general meeting

abrdn PLC - Edinburgh-based investor and asset manager - Reports all resolutions at Wednesday's annual general meeting were passed. Further to announcements in February and March, confirms Brian McBride and Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Bruce did not seek re-election to the board.

Current stock price: 204.49 pence, down 0.4% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 12%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved