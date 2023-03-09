Abrdn finance chief Stephanie Bruce steps down after four years

(Alliance News) - abrdn PLC on Thursday said that its Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Bruce has agreed to step down as part of the company's succession planning.

The investor and asset manager said that Bruce will not seek re-election at its annual general meeting on May 10. However, she will remain employed by the Edinburgh-based company until the end of 2023 "to support an orderly transition".

Bruce joined abrdn as CFO in May 2019.

The news follows a Bloomberg report in December that said Bruce was planning to leave in the coming months.

abrdn noted that her successor will be announced in due course.

Chair Douglas Flint said: "On behalf of the board I would like to thank Stephanie for everything she has achieved at abrdn over the last four years. This has been a period of major transformation and she has contributed significantly to that journey, leading the communication of our financial performance while ensuring that the rgoup maintained and reinforced its strong capital position."

The company returned to the FTSE 100 in December, following a three-month relegation to the FTSE 250.

Shares in abrdn were down 3.7% to 223.82 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

