Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Abrdn plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

ABRDN PLC

(SL.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:52:49 2023-03-09 am EST
224.45 GBX   -3.42%
05:19aAbrdn CFO to Step Down in May
MT
05:16aAbrdn finance chief Stephanie Bruce steps down after four years
AN
03/08IP Group turns to loss in 2022 due to fair value swing; raises payout
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Abrdn finance chief Stephanie Bruce steps down after four years

03/09/2023 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - abrdn PLC on Thursday said that its Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Bruce has agreed to step down as part of the company's succession planning.

The investor and asset manager said that Bruce will not seek re-election at its annual general meeting on May 10. However, she will remain employed by the Edinburgh-based company until the end of 2023 "to support an orderly transition".

Bruce joined abrdn as CFO in May 2019.

The news follows a Bloomberg report in December that said Bruce was planning to leave in the coming months.

abrdn noted that her successor will be announced in due course.

Chair Douglas Flint said: "On behalf of the board I would like to thank Stephanie for everything she has achieved at abrdn over the last four years. This has been a period of major transformation and she has contributed significantly to that journey, leading the communication of our financial performance while ensuring that the rgoup maintained and reinforced its strong capital position."

The company returned to the FTSE 100 in December, following a three-month relegation to the FTSE 250.

Shares in abrdn were down 3.7% to 223.82 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC -3.12% 224.9 Delayed Quote.22.80%
FTSE 100 -0.71% 7874.47 Delayed Quote.6.42%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.23% 19610.2 Delayed Quote.5.30%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.18% 1122.01 Real-time Quote.6.11%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.59% 1598.75 Real-time Quote.5.70%
All news about ABRDN PLC
05:19aAbrdn CFO to Step Down in May
MT
05:16aAbrdn finance chief Stephanie Bruce steps down after four years
AN
03/08IP Group turns to loss in 2022 due to fair value swing; raises payout
AN
03/08FTSE 100 Drops on Powell Testimony; Admiral, Financials Weaker
DJ
03/07What will it be?
MS
03/07Analyst recommendations: Abrdn, HSBC, NuStar Energy, Rolls-Royce..
MS
03/07Most Asian equities see outflows in Feb as rate-hike jitters weigh
RE
03/06DB cuts Reckitt; Jefferies likes Tesco
AN
03/06Investors see bright side of China's slow-but-steady economic growth targets
RE
03/02Abrdn UK Smaller half year net asset value falls
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABRDN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 444 M 1 710 M 1 710 M
Net income 2023 276 M 327 M 327 M
Net cash 2023 1 502 M 1 779 M 1 779 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 6,17%
Capitalization 4 511 M 5 344 M 5 344 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 130
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ABRDN PLC
Duration : Period :
abrdn plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABRDN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 232,40 GBX
Average target price 196,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie Bruce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Yaacov Weinstock Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABRDN PLC22.80%5 344
BLACKROCK, INC.-4.84%101 313
UBS GROUP AG17.35%66 771
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)8.74%39 824
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.8.31%39 342
STATE STREET CORPORATION11.63%29 828