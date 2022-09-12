Advanced search
    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

ABRDN PLC

(SL.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:06 2022-09-12 am EDT
153.43 GBX   +1.37%
10:53aAbrdn to sell stake in India's HDFC Life for at least $305 million via block trade - document
RE
09/09Goldman Sachs Trims Abrdn's PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
09/08Analysis-UK energy plan puts investors, banks in tough net-zero spot
RE
Abrdn to sell stake in India's HDFC Life for at least $305 million via block trade - document

09/12/2022 | 10:53am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn plc will sell a stake of about 2% in Indian insurer HDFC Life Insurance Company through a block trade on Tuesday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The offer is priced at 564.1-578.55 rupees ($7.11-$7.29) per share. HDFC Life shares closed at 578.55 rupees on Monday. At the lower end of the price range, the share sale would be worth $305 million.

Abrdn holds a 3.7% stake in HDFC Life, exchange data https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/shpPromoterNGroup.aspx?scripcd=540777&qtrid=114.00&QtrName=June%202022 showed. Abrdn and HDFC Life did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner to the deal.

($1 = 79.3650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 2.11% 154.5 Delayed Quote.-37.17%
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED -1.43% 576 End-of-day quote.-11.22%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 425 M 1 651 M 1 651 M
Net income 2022 -136 M -158 M -158 M
Net cash 2022 1 644 M 1 904 M 1 904 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 9,67%
Capitalization 3 144 M 3 640 M 3 640 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Technical analysis trends ABRDN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 151,35 GBX
Average target price 189,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie Bruce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Paul Asquith Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABRDN PLC-37.17%3 640
BLACKROCK, INC.-24.04%104 854
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-14.30%78 255
UBS GROUP AG-3.59%53 630
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.00%35 670
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.77%33 267