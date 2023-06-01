Advanced search
    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

ABRDN PLC

(SL.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-06-01 am EDT
198.55 GBX   +0.03%
12:58pAbrdn to vote against Centrica's remuneration report
RE
11:59aAbrdn to vote against Centrica's remuneration report -Sky News
RE
02:18aForeigners pull more money out of China in May
RE
Abrdn to vote against Centrica's remuneration report

06/01/2023 | 12:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England

(Reuters) - British asset manager Abrdn said on Thursday that it would vote against Centrica Plc's remuneration report at the British Gas owner's annual general meeting.

The company said the long-term incentive plan grant awarded to CEO Chris O'Shea in 2020 was not "meaningfully reduced to reflect the depressed share price during Europe's initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic".

Abrdn also added that it does not regard the CEO's annual bonus of 1.42 million pounds ($1.79 million) as "reflective of the impact of forced prepayment installations on vulnerable customers during the ongoing cost of living crisis and the current ongoing probe by Ofgem".

Centrica declined to comment. Its annual general meeting is scheduled for June 13.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Hani Kollathodi, Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 0.03% 198.55 Delayed Quote.4.89%
CENTRICA PLC 1.91% 119.9 Delayed Quote.21.89%
