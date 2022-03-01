Log in
    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

ABRDN PLC

(SL.)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange -  02/22 11:35:16 am
206.7 GBX   -0.63%
Asset manager abrdn posts 47% jump in 2021 profit as markets rise

03/01/2022 | 02:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Businessman toy figure is placed on U.K. Pound coins in front of displayed Abrdn logo in this illustration taken

LONDON (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn reported a 47% rise in 2021 operating profit to 323 million pounds ($433.53 million), it said on Tuesday, helped by strong market performance and in line with analysts' estimates.

Assets under management and administration rose 1% to 542 billion pounds.

Asset managers and insurers have been reporting healthy results, buoyed by government and central bank stimulus to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We benefit from a strong capital position enabling us both to continue to invest in the business and return money to shareholders," chief executive Stephen Bird said in a statement, though he added that "geopolitical risk and inflation are

rising", pointing to uncertainty about the economic recovery.

Analysts in a company-supplied poll had forecast abrdn's operating profit at 318 million pounds and AUMA of 537 billion pounds.

The fund manager suffered net outflows of 6.2 billion pounds, against a forecast 6.1 billion.

Abrdn said it would pay a full-year dividend of 14.6 pence per share, in line with forecasts.

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by John O'Donnell)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 515 M 2 032 M 2 032 M
Net income 2021 251 M 336 M 336 M
Net cash 2021 1 123 M 1 506 M 1 506 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 7,08%
Capitalization 4 372 M 5 864 M 5 864 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 029
Free-Float 97,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie Bruce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Mike Tumilty Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABRDN PLC-14.20%5 864
BLACKROCK, INC.-18.75%114 164
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.91%85 778
UBS GROUP AG5.82%63 705
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.39%43 740
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-14.26%39 402