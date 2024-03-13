Fidelity China Special Situations PLC - China-focused investment trust - Regarding combination of assets with those of abrdn China Investment Co Ltd, which was approved by the latter's shareholders on Wednesday, Fidelity China will buy about GBP126.6 million of net assets from abrdn China for the issue of 59.0 million new shares for about 214.6 pence each to abrdn China shareholders in accordance with the scheme. In November, the companies said that they agreed to create a closed-end investment vehicle in London with GBP1.2 billion in assets.

Current stock price: 198.20 pence each, up 0.1% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 19%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.