(Alliance News) - John Lewis Partnership has been given planning permission for the first location in a plan to build hundreds of rental homes.

The approval to transform its Waitrose site in Bromley with 353 homes is part of the employee-owned group's plans to expand outside of traditional shops.

JLP also plans to build accommodation over a Waitrose shop in West Ealing in Greater London and on the site of a vacant warehouse in Mill Lane.

Bromley Council approved the plans, which John Lewis said would be "energy efficient" build to rent homes with shared areas for fitness and home working, as well as a modernised Waitrose outlet.

Katherine Russell, director of build-to-rent at JLP, said: "This now gives us the opportunity to enhance the local area, create vital new housing for the local people of Bromley and deliver a state-of-the-art Waitrose, which sits at the heart of the community."

The development plans were linked to a GBP500 million investment deal with Abrdn PLC to build around 1,000 residential rental homes across the three sites and part of JLP's target to deliver 10,000 homes in 10 years.

It makes part of the group's ambition to secure 40% of its profits outside of retail by 2030.

In June, JLP announced it is appealing to Ealing Council on the grounds of "non-determination" after submitting plans for 428 homes.

The appeal is due to be assessed by a planning inspector.

The proposed homes are near to West Ealing Crossrail station and include 83 affordable rental homes.

The firm has come under fire from a group of Ealing residents – called Stop the Towers – which has urged the council to reject the plans.

JLP aims to start work on the site next year and hopes to complete the project by 2029.

By Rob Freeman, PA

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.