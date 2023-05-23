Mining lags on female C-suite, board representation

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Mining firms lag far behind
other sectors on female representation in top leadership, data
released on Tuesday showed.
S&P Global Commodity Insights' figures highlight the
industry's struggle to improve gender equity, with women filling
just 12.1% of the highest-ranking executive positions across
more than 2,000 publicly-listed miners globally as of April, a
rise of only 1.6 percentage points from October 2021.
Women currently hold 14% of all mining executive positions
and 12.3% of board roles, the data showed. This compares to a
female representation of 42.7% in senior and leadership roles
globally across sectors, according to the World Economic Forum.
"Change takes time, and progress may vary across different
industries and regions," said Barbara Dischinger, director of
London-based International Women in Mining.
Dischinger said barriers slowing the pace of expected
improvement include implicit biases in selection and promotion
processes and a lack of role models, mentoring and sponsorship.
Executive and boardroom diversity has become a focus for
many policymakers and investors who say a broader range of
experience improves decision-making and corporate culture.
Despite mining CEOs saying gender diversity is a priority
and setting ambitious goals, progress remains slow and patchy.
The share of female senior managers at Anglo American
was stable at 29% in 2022 from a year earlier, versus a
goal of 33% by 2023, while the proportion of female senior
leaders at Rio Tinto was 28.3% last year, a 0.9
percentage point rise from 2021, their annual reports show.
"If we do not address challenges relating to Diversity,
Equity and Inclusion (DEI), there will be far-reaching
implications for the industry's ability to attract and retain
the talent needed," said Rohitesh Dhawan, CEO of the
International Council of Mining and Minerals.
"We have an obligation to eradicate discrimination,
harassment, and assault of any kind in our workplaces," he said.
An independent report commissioned by Rio's management and
published in 2022 found 28.2% of women working in the company
reported experiencing sexual harassment at work.
Fund manager abrdn said in February it had engaged with some
of the largest mining companies it holds shares in after
"incidents of unacceptable workplace behaviours".
"What we want is for mining companies' rigorous health and
safety standards to be expanded to include employees'
psychological wellbeing and potential risk of harassment," said
Andrew Mason, abrdn head of active ownership.
"Companies need to show they have those measures in place to
attract diverse employees."
