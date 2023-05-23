Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Abrdn plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

ABRDN PLC

(SL.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:11:11 2023-05-23 am EDT
211.95 GBX   +0.12%
06:00aMining lags on female C-suite, board representation
RE
04:38aAshmore, GMO join Ghana bondholder group steering committee -sources
RE
04:20aAbrdn : launches adviserOS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mining lags on female C-suite, board representation

05/23/2023 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Mining firms lag far behind other sectors on female representation in top leadership, data released on Tuesday showed.

S&P Global Commodity Insights' figures highlight the industry's struggle to improve gender equity, with women filling just 12.1% of the highest-ranking executive positions across more than 2,000 publicly-listed miners globally as of April, a rise of only 1.6 percentage points from October 2021.

Women currently hold 14% of all mining executive positions and 12.3% of board roles, the data showed. This compares to a female representation of 42.7% in senior and leadership roles globally across sectors, according to the World Economic Forum.

"Change takes time, and progress may vary across different industries and regions," said Barbara Dischinger, director of London-based International Women in Mining.

Dischinger said barriers slowing the pace of expected improvement include implicit biases in selection and promotion processes and a lack of role models, mentoring and sponsorship.

Executive and boardroom diversity has become a focus for many policymakers and investors who say a broader range of experience improves decision-making and corporate culture.

Despite mining CEOs saying gender diversity is a priority and setting ambitious goals, progress remains slow and patchy.

The share of female senior managers at Anglo American was stable at 29% in 2022 from a year earlier, versus a goal of 33% by 2023, while the proportion of female senior leaders at Rio Tinto was 28.3% last year, a 0.9 percentage point rise from 2021, their annual reports show.

"If we do not address challenges relating to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), there will be far-reaching implications for the industry's ability to attract and retain the talent needed," said Rohitesh Dhawan, CEO of the International Council of Mining and Minerals.

"We have an obligation to eradicate discrimination, harassment, and assault of any kind in our workplaces," he said.

An independent report commissioned by Rio's management and published in 2022 found 28.2% of women working in the company reported experiencing sexual harassment at work.

Fund manager abrdn said in February it had engaged with some of the largest mining companies it holds shares in after "incidents of unacceptable workplace behaviours".

"What we want is for mining companies' rigorous health and safety standards to be expanded to include employees' psychological wellbeing and potential risk of harassment," said Andrew Mason, abrdn head of active ownership.

"Companies need to show they have those measures in place to attract diverse employees." (Reporting by Clara Denina and Helen Reid; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 0.00% 211.702 Delayed Quote.11.86%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.82% 2385.5 Delayed Quote.-26.91%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.26% 4924.5 Delayed Quote.-14.86%
S&P GLOBAL, INC. 1.90% 372.35 Delayed Quote.9.10%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -2.10% 1135.5 Real-time Quote.0.08%
TOPIX INDEX -0.66% 2161.49 Delayed Quote.15.02%
All news about ABRDN PLC
06:00aMining lags on female C-suite, board representation
RE
04:38aAshmore, GMO join Ghana bondholder group steering committee -sources
RE
04:20aAbrdn : launches adviserOS
PU
04:18aRBC cuts abrdn European Logistics Income
AN
02:58aStocks lower; Altice ups BT stake to 24.5%
AN
05/22Debt Deal Will Happen But Markets Will Be Damaged: ..
MT
05/19Investors look past US tech sector as uncertain environment clouds outlook
RE
05/18EnQuest carbon storage boost; Eagle Eye wins deal
AN
05/18Abrdn Latin American Income Fund proposes winding up company
AN
05/18UK’s abrdn Japan Investment Trust to Combine Assets With Nippon Active Value Fund
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABRDN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 439 M 1 788 M 1 788 M
Net income 2023 185 M 229 M 229 M
Net cash 2023 1 505 M 1 869 M 1 869 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,1x
Yield 2023 6,91%
Capitalization 4 109 M 5 104 M 5 104 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 130
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ABRDN PLC
Duration : Period :
abrdn plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABRDN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 211,70 GBX
Average target price 197,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
David Scott Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABRDN PLC11.86%5 104
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.26%100 549
UBS GROUP AG5.09%60 143
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-2.23%48 204
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.09%37 449
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.17%32 552
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer