Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Abrdn plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

ABRDN PLC

(SL.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/16 11:35:15 am
237.8 GBX   +1.23%
11:52aPandemic have-a-go investors force shake-up in UK wealth market
RE
07:52aDeutsche Bank Lowers Abrdn To Hold From Buy, Cuts PT
MT
05:38aA year of war in Ethiopia batters investors and citizens
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pandemic have-a-go investors force shake-up in UK wealth market

12/16/2021 | 11:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy

LONDON (Reuters) - The explosion in DIY investing since the start of the pandemic has led to a scramble among Britain's more traditional asset managers and banks to buy or build online platforms that give consumers more direct control of their investment portfolios.

While the 'meme stock' frenzy that saw a rush by consumers to buy shares in companies talked up on social media such as Gamestop has simmered down a notch, there's still a growth in demand from people to pick their own investments or tailored wealth products.

This month abrdn bought interactive investor for 1.5 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) while earlier this year banks JPMorgan and Lloyds snapped up wealth platforms Nutmeg and Embark respectively to bolt-on more customer-friendly digital products.

"If you don't move as an incumbent, you are in trouble. No doubt," Antonio Lorenzo, head of insurance and wealth at Lloyds, told Reuters.

Platforms offering investment tools directly to consumers are the fastest growing part of the consumer investment industry, according to data shared with Reuters by research firm Platforum.

Assets under administration at these direct platforms jumped 40% to 289 billion pounds in the year to March, making up a third of the consumer market.

Reuters was unable to obtain more recent industry-wide data, but some of the industry's leading players said net inflows remained above pre-pandemic levels and were outstripping market gains. Research firm Fundscape forecasts the market will more than double in size to 658 billion pounds by 2026.

Independent online platform Freetrade says its assets had leapt to 1.1 billion pounds, from 240 million prior to the pandemic. Its best month for sign-ups was October with 115,000 joiners, compared to 75,000 in February at the height of the meme stocks phenomenon typified by social media favourite Gamestop.

"Gamestop was a catalyst for sure, but it's not like that was the peak," Freetrade co-founder Viktor Nebehaj said.

"It's obvious to us that investment accounts are going to be as normal as bank accounts."

NEW GENERATION OF INVESTORS

Britain may not be as synonymous with have-a-go investors as the United States, but it's growing a more lively retail investor community.

Around 14% of adults in Britain are interested in automated investing, behind the U.S. (16%) but ahead of France (12%), surveys by Forrester show.

UK consumers posted the highest rise in the world of those likely to invest in future, at 58% from 41% pre-pandemic, according to a survey by fund network Calastone.

Britain sports a band of fast-growing platforms, including Hargreaves Lansdown, Trading 212 and Moneyfarm.

Joiners are more likely to be younger or first-time investors.

More than half of new investors - with less than two years experience - are less than 35 years old, according to a survey by Oliver Wyman in October. Freetrade said over 55% of its new customers were first-time investors.

The platforms sense further opportunities. As many as 8.6 million people in Britain consistently have more than 10,000 pounds in cash deposits, research by the Financial Conduct Authority shows, a figure the regulator wants to reduce.

SCRAMBLE

Among those maneuvering to appeal to this new cohort of investors is AJ Bell. The 26-year-old firm is launching commission-free investment app Dodl, with those new to investing offered guidance from furry "monster" characters.

Banks are also weighing in. JPMorgan plans to offer investments to customers of its fledgling British bank Chase next year via Nutmeg.

Lloyds wants to nearly double assets in personal pensions and investments to 100 billion pounds, from 60 billion today.

Experts are concerned though that the new band of investors could face a rude awakening whenever the bull market ends.

Only two in five DIY investors (41%) thought losing money they invested was a genuine risk, a survey by polling firm Britain Thinks found this year. The platforms say they educate customers on potential risks, but concerns remain.

"There's been a lot of concern about the gamification of investing," said Ryan Skinner, principal analyst at Forrester. "In terms of the future of these platforms, a lot is going to be dependent on how regulators respond."

($1 = 0.7548 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Carolyn Cohn, Additional reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Iain Withers and Carolyn Cohn


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 1.23% 237.8 Delayed Quote.-16.49%
AJ BELL PLC 3.20% 380 Delayed Quote.-15.06%
AJ NETWORKS CO., LTD. -1.14% 5210 End-of-day quote.12.89%
GAMESTOP CORP. -1.47% 146.86 Delayed Quote.688.69%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 5.37% 1374 Delayed Quote.-14.49%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 2.36% 161.69 Delayed Quote.25.23%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 4.63% 46.41 Delayed Quote.21.72%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 2.33% 210.4 Delayed Quote.22.19%
All news about ABRDN PLC
11:52aPandemic have-a-go investors force shake-up in UK wealth market
RE
07:52aDeutsche Bank Lowers Abrdn To Hold From Buy, Cuts PT
MT
05:38aA year of war in Ethiopia batters investors and citizens
RE
12/15Signal Media Limited announced that it has received $50 million in funding from Highlan..
CI
12/14Aberdeen Unit Buys Madrid Warehouse Portfolio For $256 Million
MT
12/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Uncertain prospects for the year ahead
12/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...
12/07Abrdn Prices $279 Million Convertible Note Offering
MT
12/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street bounces back
12/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Boston Beer, Goldman Sachs, Steven Madden, Synthomer...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABRDN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 510 M 2 012 M 2 012 M
Net income 2021 295 M 393 M 393 M
Net cash 2021 823 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 6,22%
Capitalization 4 968 M 6 569 M 6 617 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 029
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart ABRDN PLC
Duration : Period :
abrdn plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABRDN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 234,90 GBX
Average target price 291,21 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie Bruce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Mike Tumilty Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABRDN PLC-16.49%6 569
BLACKROCK, INC.26.80%138 991
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.44.05%92 204
UBS GROUP AG30.19%60 437
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)34.07%46 989
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.27.94%43 532