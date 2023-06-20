Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Abrdn plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

ABRDN PLC

(SL.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:23:04 2023-06-20 am EDT
215.40 GBX   +0.09%
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

06/20/2023 | 02:54am EDT
June 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open lower on Tuesday, with futures down 0.20%.

* LOOKERS: British auto retailer Lookers Plc will be acquired by Global Auto Holdings Ltd in an all-cash deal for about 465.4 million pounds (about $595 million).

* ABRDN: British asset manager abrdn plc said its unit aIML sold about 21.8 million shares, or 10.2% stake, in India's HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd for about 35.47 billion rupees ($431.9 million).

* SThree: British recruiting firm SThree reported a drop in its permanent net fees, dented by employer caution and tough market conditions, especially in the United States.

* REVOLUTION BEAUTY: Revolution Beauty Group said it had sent a letter of claim to founder and former CEO Adam Minto in May, alleging he breached fiduciary and other duties, and that the company was looking to recover "material sums" in related costs.

* FOOD PRODUCTION: British food manufacturers reported the first drop in their production costs since 2016 in May as lower commodity and energy prices and cheaper shipping outweighed a jump in wage bills, a Lloyds Bank report showed on Tuesday.

* BONDS: British two-year government bond yields rose above 5% for the first time since July 2008 on Monday, as investors ramped up their bets on how fast and how far the Bank of England will raise interest rates.

* FRASERS: British sportswear and fashion retailer Frasers has acquired an 8.9% stake in electricals retailer Currys , regulatory filings showed on Monday, a week after it forged a strategic partnership with its online rival AO World.

© Reuters 2023
