Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Abrdn plc
Summary
SL.
GB00BF8Q6K64
ABRDN PLC
(SL.)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
11:07:12 2023-02-21 am EST
209.90
GBX
-2.37%
10:54a
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:54a
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:50a
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
02/21/2023 | 10:50am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Wednesday 22 February
Avingtrans PLC
Half Year Results
City of London Investment Group PLC
Half Year Results
Conduit Holdings Ltd
Full Year Results
Hochschild Mining PLC
Full Year Results (TBC)
Liberty Global PLC
Full Year Results
Lloyds Banking Group PLC
Full Year Results
Primary Health Properties PLC
Full Year Results
Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd
Full Year Results
Rio Tinto PLC
Full Year Results
Synectics PLC
Full Year Results
TBC Bank Group PLC
Full Year Results
Transense Technologies PLC
Half Year Results
Thursday 23 February
Anglo American PLC
Full Year Results
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC
Trading Statement
BAE Systems PLC
Full Year Results
Drax Group PLC
Full Year Results
Driver Group PLC
Full Year Results
Genus PLC
Half Year Results
Greencoat UK Wind PLC
Full Year Results (TBC)
Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC
Full Year Results
Hays PLC
Half Year Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
Full Year Results
Howden Joinery Group PLC
Full Year Results
Macfarlane Group PLC
Full Year Results
Made Tech Group PLC
Half Year Results
Mondi PLC
Full Year Results
Morgan Sindall Group PLC
Full Year Results
Pantheon International PLC
Half Year Results
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Serco Group PLC
Full Year Results
Spectris PLC
Full Year Results
Versarien PLC
Full Year Results
WPP PLC
Full Year Results
Friday 24 February
ASA International Group PLC
Trading Statement
CVS Group PLC
Half Year Results
European Opportunities Trust PLC
Half Year Results
Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd
Half Year Results
Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
Full Year Results
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
Full Year Results
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
Full Year Results
Monday 27 February
Associated British Foods PLC
Trading Statement
Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC
Half Year Results
Bunzl PLC
Full Year Results
Centralnic Group PLC
Full Year Results
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Half Year Results
DX Group PLC
Half Year Results
GlobalData PLC
Full Year Results
Greencoat Renewables PLC
Full Year Results
Kosmos Energy Ltd
Full Year Results
Quartix Technologies PLC
Full Year Results
RHI Magnesita NV
Full Year Results
Senior PLC
Full Year Results
Tuesday 28 February
abrdn PLC
Full Year Results
Benchmark Holdings PLC
Q1 Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd
Half Year Results
boohoo Group PLC
Full Year Results
Cap-XX Ltd
Half Year Results
Croda International PLC
Full Year Results
Dalata Hotel Group PLC
Full Year Results
Derwent London PLC
Full Year Results
Hutchmed (China) Ltd
Full Year Results
Intertek Group PLC
Full Year Results
Kitwave Group PLC
Full Year Results
Man Group PLC
Full Year Results
McBride PLC
Half Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
Full Year Results
Ocado Group PLC
Full Year Results
Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd
Full Year Results
Rotork PLC
Full Year Results
St James's Place PLC
Full Year Results
S-Ventures PLC
Full Year Results
Travis Perkins PLC
Full Year Results
Uniphar PLC
Full Year Results
Unite Group PLC
Full Year Results
Videndum PLC
Full Year Results
XP Power Ltd
Full Year Results
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
ABRDN PLC
-2.60%
209.4
13.61%
ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
1.73%
941
8.82%
AVINGTRANS PLC
0.08%
387.8
-9.88%
BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP PLC
-0.56%
141.7
4.78%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
-4.76%
35
-0.68%
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
-1.27%
139.208
3.68%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC
-3.98%
50.6946
48.91%
BUNZL PLC
-0.62%
3043
11.05%
CAP-XX LIMITED
0.69%
3.0458
-18.79%
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
0.39%
130
-16.99%
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
-1.24%
452.338
9.05%
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
-0.32%
473.4742
10.98%
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
-0.12%
4.025
23.24%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
0.00%
3106
18.64%
DRAX GROUP PLC
-0.18%
679.77
-3.13%
DRIVER GROUP PLC
4.21%
29.7
18.75%
DX (GROUP) PLC
-0.70%
28.3
2.56%
EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
-1.16%
765
8.10%
GLOBALDATA PLC
-4.88%
1170
4.68%
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
-0.68%
161.1
6.71%
HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC
-0.93%
119.63
-1.83%
HAYS PLC
-0.87%
125.2
9.16%
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC
-0.55%
717
28.45%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC
-0.89%
4451
11.33%
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC
-2.23%
1.138
4.49%
KITWAVE GROUP PLC
-1.32%
225
18.75%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
-2.44%
20.425
10.62%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
-0.65%
51.2058
13.50%
MACFARLANE GROUP PLC
-1.64%
105
2.64%
MADE TECH GROUP PLC
6.41%
41.5
84.44%
MCBRIDE PLC
0.43%
23.25
12.93%
MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC
-1.55%
1650
9.54%
PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC
0.06%
109.066
-1.62%
QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC
7.64%
296
-5.17%
RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
-4.23%
2614.41
22.75%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
-1.52%
110.1
19.96%
ROTORK PLC
-1.15%
326
7.57%
S-VENTURES PLC
2.78%
0.185
0.00%
SENIOR PLC
0.89%
158
25.08%
SYNECTICS PLC
7.31%
139.5
15.56%
TBC BANK GROUP PLC
-0.99%
2510
11.67%
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED
0.78%
130.1294
-0.77%
VERSARIEN PLC
-15.25%
5.64
-14.68%
VIDENDUM PLC
-4.41%
998
-3.15%
WPP PLC
0.40%
1014
23.14%
XP POWER LIMITED
-4.86%
2445
26.29%
All news about ABRDN PLC
10:54a
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:54a
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:50a
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
05:56a
UK Commercial Property REIT leases two units for GBP2 million total
AN
02/20
Global markets live: Airbus, Tesla, Meta, Commerzbank...
02/20
02/20
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
AN
02/20
02/20
Abrdn : Making progress on our strategy - Alternatives
PU
PU
02/17
02/17
Santander sizing up abrdn private equity arm - Sky News
AN
AN
02/17
02/17
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower in Midday Trading
MT
MT
02/17
02/17
Banco Santander Reportedly Eyeing Abrdn Private Equity Unit
MT
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ABRDN PLC
02/10
Shell, Glencore, Smurfit and abrdn ratings cut
AN
02/06
Barclays raises Lloyds Banking and cuts NatWest
AN
01/27
Goldman Sachs Ups Abrdn PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
USD
Sales 2022
1 412 M
1 700 M
1 700 M
Net income 2022
-194 M
-233 M
-233 M
Net cash 2022
1 502 M
1 807 M
1 807 M
P/E ratio 2022
-24,3x
Yield 2022
6,74%
Capitalization
4 172 M
5 020 M
5 020 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,89x
EV / Sales 2023
1,85x
Nbr of Employees
5 000
Free-Float
98,2%
Capi. (M$)
ABRDN PLC
13.61%
5 020
BLACKROCK, INC.
1.06%
107 250
UBS GROUP AG
17.52%
68 064
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
13.14%
41 635
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
12.88%
37 011
STATE STREET CORPORATION
18.60%
31 692
