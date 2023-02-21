Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Abrdn plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

ABRDN PLC

(SL.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:07:12 2023-02-21 am EST
209.90 GBX   -2.37%
10:54aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:54aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:50aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

02/21/2023 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wednesday 22 February 
Avingtrans PLCHalf Year Results
City of London Investment Group PLCHalf Year Results
Conduit Holdings LtdFull Year Results
Hochschild Mining PLCFull Year Results (TBC)
Liberty Global PLCFull Year Results
Lloyds Banking Group PLCFull Year Results
Primary Health Properties PLCFull Year Results
Renewables Infrastructure Group LtdFull Year Results
Rio Tinto PLCFull Year Results
Synectics PLCFull Year Results
TBC Bank Group PLCFull Year Results
Transense Technologies PLCHalf Year Results
Thursday 23 February 
Anglo American PLCFull Year Results
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLCTrading Statement
BAE Systems PLCFull Year Results
Drax Group PLCFull Year Results
Driver Group PLCFull Year Results
Genus PLCHalf Year Results
Greencoat UK Wind PLCFull Year Results (TBC)
Harmony Energy Income Trust PLCFull Year Results
Hays PLCHalf Year Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLCFull Year Results
Howden Joinery Group PLCFull Year Results
Macfarlane Group PLCFull Year Results
Made Tech Group PLCHalf Year Results
Mondi PLCFull Year Results
Morgan Sindall Group PLCFull Year Results
Pantheon International PLCHalf Year Results
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Serco Group PLCFull Year Results
Spectris PLCFull Year Results
Versarien PLCFull Year Results
WPP PLCFull Year Results
Friday 24 February 
ASA International Group PLCTrading Statement
CVS Group PLCHalf Year Results
European Opportunities Trust PLCHalf Year Results
Grit Real Estate Income Group LtdHalf Year Results
Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCFull Year Results
International Consolidated Airlines Group SAFull Year Results
Jupiter Fund Management PLCFull Year Results
Monday 27 February 
Associated British Foods PLCTrading Statement
Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLCHalf Year Results
Bunzl PLCFull Year Results
Centralnic Group PLCFull Year Results
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLCHalf Year Results
DX Group PLCHalf Year Results
GlobalData PLCFull Year Results
Greencoat Renewables PLCFull Year Results
Kosmos Energy LtdFull Year Results
Quartix Technologies PLCFull Year Results
RHI Magnesita NVFull Year Results
Senior PLCFull Year Results
Tuesday 28 February 
abrdn PLCFull Year Results
Benchmark Holdings PLCQ1 Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund LtdHalf Year Results
boohoo Group PLCFull Year Results
Cap-XX LtdHalf Year Results
Croda International PLCFull Year Results
Dalata Hotel Group PLCFull Year Results
Derwent London PLCFull Year Results
Hutchmed (China) LtdFull Year Results
Intertek Group PLCFull Year Results
Kitwave Group PLCFull Year Results
Man Group PLCFull Year Results
McBride PLCHalf Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials PLCFull Year Results
Ocado Group PLCFull Year Results
Princess Private Equity Holding LtdFull Year Results
Rotork PLCFull Year Results
St James's Place PLCFull Year Results
S-Ventures PLCFull Year Results
Travis Perkins PLCFull Year Results
Uniphar PLCFull Year Results
Unite Group PLCFull Year Results
Videndum PLCFull Year Results
XP Power LtdFull Year Results
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC -2.60% 209.4 Delayed Quote.13.61%
ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC 1.73% 941 Delayed Quote.8.82%
AVINGTRANS PLC 0.08% 387.8 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP PLC -0.56% 141.7 Delayed Quote.4.78%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC -4.76% 35 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED -1.27% 139.208 Delayed Quote.3.68%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -3.98% 50.6946 Delayed Quote.48.91%
BUNZL PLC -0.62% 3043 Delayed Quote.11.05%
CAP-XX LIMITED 0.69% 3.0458 Delayed Quote.-18.79%
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC 0.39% 130 Delayed Quote.-16.99%
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC -1.24% 452.338 Delayed Quote.9.05%
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.32% 473.4742 Delayed Quote.10.98%
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC -0.12% 4.025 Real-time Quote.23.24%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 0.00% 3106 Delayed Quote.18.64%
DRAX GROUP PLC -0.18% 679.77 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
DRIVER GROUP PLC 4.21% 29.7 Delayed Quote.18.75%
DX (GROUP) PLC -0.70% 28.3 Delayed Quote.2.56%
EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC -1.16% 765 Delayed Quote.8.10%
GLOBALDATA PLC -4.88% 1170 Delayed Quote.4.68%
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC -0.68% 161.1 Delayed Quote.6.71%
HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC -0.93% 119.63 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
HAYS PLC -0.87% 125.2 Delayed Quote.9.16%
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC -0.55% 717 Delayed Quote.28.45%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC -0.89% 4451 Delayed Quote.11.33%
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC -2.23% 1.138 Real-time Quote.4.49%
KITWAVE GROUP PLC -1.32% 225 Delayed Quote.18.75%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -2.44% 20.425 Delayed Quote.10.62%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -0.65% 51.2058 Delayed Quote.13.50%
MACFARLANE GROUP PLC -1.64% 105 Delayed Quote.2.64%
MADE TECH GROUP PLC 6.41% 41.5 End-of-day quote.84.44%
MCBRIDE PLC 0.43% 23.25 Delayed Quote.12.93%
MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC -1.55% 1650 Delayed Quote.9.54%
PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC 0.06% 109.066 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC 7.64% 296 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
RHI MAGNESITA N.V. -4.23% 2614.41 Delayed Quote.22.75%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC -1.52% 110.1 Delayed Quote.19.96%
ROTORK PLC -1.15% 326 Delayed Quote.7.57%
S-VENTURES PLC 2.78% 0.185 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SENIOR PLC 0.89% 158 Delayed Quote.25.08%
SYNECTICS PLC 7.31% 139.5 Delayed Quote.15.56%
TBC BANK GROUP PLC -0.99% 2510 Delayed Quote.11.67%
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED 0.78% 130.1294 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
VERSARIEN PLC -15.25% 5.64 Delayed Quote.-14.68%
VIDENDUM PLC -4.41% 998 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
WPP PLC 0.40% 1014 Delayed Quote.23.14%
XP POWER LIMITED -4.86% 2445 Delayed Quote.26.29%
All news about ABRDN PLC
10:54aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:54aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10:50aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
05:56aUK Commercial Property REIT leases two units for GBP2 million total
AN
02/20Global markets live: Airbus, Tesla, Meta, Commerzbank...
MS
02/20UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/20Abrdn : Making progress on our strategy - Alternatives
PU
02/17Santander sizing up abrdn private equity arm - Sky News
AN
02/17Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower in Midday Trading
MT
02/17Banco Santander Reportedly Eyeing Abrdn Private Equity Unit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABRDN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 412 M 1 700 M 1 700 M
Net income 2022 -194 M -233 M -233 M
Net cash 2022 1 502 M 1 807 M 1 807 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,3x
Yield 2022 6,74%
Capitalization 4 172 M 5 020 M 5 020 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ABRDN PLC
Duration : Period :
abrdn plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABRDN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 215,00 GBX
Average target price 189,93 GBX
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jordan Dimmock Investment Analyst
Stephanie Bruce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABRDN PLC13.61%5 020
BLACKROCK, INC.1.06%107 250
UBS GROUP AG17.52%68 064
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)13.14%41 635
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.12.88%37 011
STATE STREET CORPORATION18.60%31 692