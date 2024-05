May 13, 2024 at 02:19 am EDT

(Reuters) - British insurer Phoenix Group's Rakesh Thakrar will step down as the group's chief financial officer this year, after about four years in the role, the company said on Monday.

Stephanie Bruce, former CFO at British asset manager Abrdn, will join the group in June and will thereafter take over as interim group CFO.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)