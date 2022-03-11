Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Abrdn plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

ABRDN PLC

(SL.)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 06:26:20 am
196.53 GBX   +3.82%
06:21aABRDN : Two abrdn funds named in Top 5 list for environmental performance
PU
06:21aABRDN : Celebrating Careers and International Women's Day 2022
PU
03/09RBC Cuts abrdn PT, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

abrdn : Celebrating Careers and International Women's Day 2022

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This week, 7-12 March 2022, we celebrated National Careers Week in the UK. Over the past five days, we've been sharing colleague stories from all over our company to showcase the huge variety of careers available at abrdn.

We spoke with school leavers, graduates, career changers, Women Returners and explored careers that you wouldn't necessarily expect in asset management.

On Tuesday, 8 March, our content focused solely on some of our brilliant female colleagues who shared their journey to where they are today in celebration of International Women's Day.

To read the stories of our colleagues, please visit our LinkedIn posts using the links below:


Graduate: Jonny Black, Commercial and Strategy Director

Women's Returner: Aditi Sharma, Structuring Adviser, Private Markets and Real Estate Structuring

Long-Service Colleague: Claire Marshall, Chief Internal Auditor

Long-Service Colleague: Ann Meoni, Senior Responsible Investment Analyst

School Leaver: Eilidh Clark, IT Service Partner

Unexpected Career in Asset Management: Martin Thorn, Head of Data Science & Data Platform

Career Changer: Will Lynch, Head of Operational Resilience & Security

Graduate: Roseanna Ivory, Investment Manager, European Equities


These examples show that there is no wrong path to achieve your career goals, whatever they may be. We've loved hearing just some of the stories of our talented team and hope that these stories inspire you to reflect on and embrace your career journey.

Disclaimer

abrdn plc published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABRDN PLC
06:21aABRDN : Two abrdn funds named in Top 5 list for environmental performance
PU
06:21aABRDN : Celebrating Careers and International Women's Day 2022
PU
03/09RBC Cuts abrdn PT, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
03/08UK investors aim to double female fund managers by 2026
RE
03/08ABRDN : launches DB pensions master trust
PU
03/08ABRDN : Transcript of presentation
PU
03/07Asset managers Carmignac and Fidelity Intl steer clear of Russian securities
RE
03/07Analysis - Southeast Asian equities shine as commodities rally on Ukraine crisis
RE
03/04Deutsche Bank Keeps Abrdn at Hold, Cuts PT
MT
03/03Barclays Cuts Abrdn's PT, Keeps Equal-weight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABRDN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 576 M 2 067 M 2 067 M
Net income 2022 328 M 431 M 431 M
Net cash 2022 876 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 7,71%
Capitalization 4 005 M 5 254 M 5 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ABRDN PLC
Duration : Period :
abrdn plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABRDN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 189,30 GBX
Average target price 268,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie Bruce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Mike Tumilty Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABRDN PLC-21.42%5 254
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.85%106 004
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.86%84 595
UBS GROUP AG-5.82%56 566
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-13.91%40 355
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-17.13%37 242