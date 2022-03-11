Log in
ABRDN : Two abrdn funds named in Top 5 list for environmental performance
PU
06:21aABRDN : Celebrating Careers and International Women's Day 2022
PU
03/09RBC Cuts abrdn PT, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
abrdn : Two abrdn funds named in Top 5 list for environmental performance

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
Two of our funds have been recognised by the Carbon Disclosure Project's (CDP) environmental fund rating, Climetrics, in the top five of the emerging markets equity category for environmental performance in 2021.

Our Emerging Markets Sustainable and Responsible Investments Equity Fund and our Emerging Markets Sustainable Development Equity Fund are both listed in the Top 5. We are the only asset manager with more than one fund listed in the category.

Climetrics is supported by CDP and enables all investors to find funds that invest in companies better at managing material issues related to climate change, water security and deforestation. It gives funds a '1-leaf' to '5-leaf' rating by scoring their portfolio of companies, the asset managers environmental action and its investment policy. Both of our funds listed have received a '4-leaf' rating, meaning that the portfolio companies are better at disclosing and managing climate, water and deforestation issues, compared to those in lower-rated funds.

Fiona Manning, Senior Investment Director, Global Emerging Markets Equities, said: "We are proud that two of our funds have been recognised in this way. 2021 was a critical year for sustainability and we have made great progress against our ambitious climate targets.

"Our focus is to drive real-world decarbonisation - this means that we are investing in companies with credible transition plans to help the world shift to a lower carbon future, rather than just decarbonising our portfolios. This is driven by our Net Zero Directed Investing Strategy, which will help us to enable our clients to invest responsibly and build a better world."

Climetrics uses a bespoke method, which is aligned with the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to score a company's performance. You can read more on our own TCFD report.

Disclaimer

abrdn plc published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
