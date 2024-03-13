abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust PLC - Europe-focused investor in private equity funds and co-investments - Declares first interim dividend of 4.2 pence per share, up 5.0% from 4.0p a year before. The investment trust plans to pay the same for its second, third and fourth interim dividends, resulting in a total payout for the financial year ending on September 30 of 16.8p. This also would be up 5.0%, from 16.0p in financial 2023. At that annual payout and based on the trust's current share price, its dividend yield is 3.2%.

Current stock price: 530.94p, up 2.1% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: up 18%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.