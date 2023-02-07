Superdry falls as UK retail sales slow

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

PRS REIT PLC, up 2.5% at 91.9 pence, 12-month range 80.2p-114p. The UK-focused real estate investment trust rises as data shows UK house prices remained stable in January, after months of decline. According to Halifax's house price index, house prices registered no monthly change in January. This follows a 1.3% monthly fall in December and a 2.4% drop in November. Other smallcap property stocks also rise, with abrdn Property Income Trust Ltd up 2.1% and Ediston Property Investment Co PLC up 1.7%.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Superdry PLC, down 1.9% at 121.08p, 12-month range 91.7p-219.82p. The British clothing retailer falls as new data shows a slowdown in UK retail sales. According to the latest British Retail Consortium-KPMG tracker, UK retail sales rose by 4.2% on-year in January. Growth slowed markedly from 12% a year earlier. It was also down on the three-month average of 5.2%. On a like-for-like basis, sales rose 3.9% yearly in January, slower than the 4.9% three-month average.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd, down 0.7% at 250.25p, 12-month range 232.0p-397.4p. The Berlin residential real estate investor says its like-for-like portfolio value fell 3.1% to EUR775.9 million at the end of 2022 from EUR801.5 million a year before. Explains that condiminium sales were hit by the cost of living crisis, higher borrowing costs and macroeconomic uncertainty. "These factors led to a deterioration in buyer sentiment and reduced volumes," it says. 2023 has started "encouragingly", however.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

