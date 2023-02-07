Advanced search
    SLI   GB0033875286

ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

(SLI)
02/07/2023
66.80 GBX   +0.61%
05:18aSuperdry falls as UK retail sales slow
AN
02/06UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/03Abrdn Property quarterly net asset value falls by 20%
AN
Superdry falls as UK retail sales slow

02/07/2023
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

PRS REIT PLC, up 2.5% at 91.9 pence, 12-month range 80.2p-114p. The UK-focused real estate investment trust rises as data shows UK house prices remained stable in January, after months of decline. According to Halifax's house price index, house prices registered no monthly change in January. This follows a 1.3% monthly fall in December and a 2.4% drop in November. Other smallcap property stocks also rise, with abrdn Property Income Trust Ltd up 2.1% and Ediston Property Investment Co PLC up 1.7%.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Superdry PLC, down 1.9% at 121.08p, 12-month range 91.7p-219.82p. The British clothing retailer falls as new data shows a slowdown in UK retail sales. According to the latest British Retail Consortium-KPMG tracker, UK retail sales rose by 4.2% on-year in January. Growth slowed markedly from 12% a year earlier. It was also down on the three-month average of 5.2%. On a like-for-like basis, sales rose 3.9% yearly in January, slower than the 4.9% three-month average.

----------

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd, down 0.7% at 250.25p, 12-month range 232.0p-397.4p. The Berlin residential real estate investor says its like-for-like portfolio value fell 3.1% to EUR775.9 million at the end of 2022 from EUR801.5 million a year before. Explains that condiminium sales were hit by the cost of living crisis, higher borrowing costs and macroeconomic uncertainty. "These factors led to a deterioration in buyer sentiment and reduced volumes," it says. 2023 has started "encouragingly", however.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC -0.89% 210.58 Delayed Quote.12.23%
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED 0.61% 66.802 Delayed Quote.6.41%
EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC 1.75% 67.154 Delayed Quote.11.11%
PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND LIMITED -0.69% 250.25 Delayed Quote.2.02%
SUPERDRY PLC -0.90% 122.284 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
THE PRS REIT PLC 3.44% 92.785 Delayed Quote.0.90%
Financials
Sales 2021 29,9 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net income 2021 85,7 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2021 97,4 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,78x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 253 M 304 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
James Clifton-Brown Chairman
Michael Warren Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Jill Miranda May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Helen Slater Non-Executive Director
Michael Bane Director
