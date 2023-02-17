UK dividends calendar - next 7 days

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Boats
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Artificial Intelligence
Place your bets
The SPAC
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
The future of mobility
Sin stocks
Fintechs
Strategic Metals
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
News
Summary
SLI
GB0033875286
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED
(SLI)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
10:08:13 2023-02-17 am EST
64.93
GBX
-0.27%
10:56a
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/08
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Financials
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
02/17/2023 | 10:56am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Monday 20 February
AEW UK REIT PLC
dividend payment date
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd
dividend payment date
Tuesday 21 February
no events scheduled
Wednesday 22 February
no events scheduled
Thursday 23 February
abrdn Asia Focus PLC
ex-dividend payment date
abrdn Equity Income Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Alumasc Group PLC
ex-dividend payment date
AstraZeneca PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Barclays PLC
ex-dividend payment date
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Brunner Investment Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
FRP Advisory Group PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Gateley Holding PLC
ex-dividend payment date
GSK PLC
ex-dividend payment date
JPMorgan European Growth & Income PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Land Securities Group PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Primary Health Properties PLC
dividend payment date
Redrow PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Standard Chartered PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Supermarket Income REIT PLC
dividend payment date
Unilever PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Witan Investment Trust PLC
ex-dividend payment date
Friday 24 February
abrdn Property Income Trust Ltd
dividend payment date
Alternative Income REIT PLC
dividend payment date
Atrato Onsite Energy PLC
dividend payment date
Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd
dividend payment date
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Games Workshop Group PLC
dividend payment date
Gooch & Housego PLC
dividend payment date
Greencoat Renewables PLC
dividend payment date
Greencoat UK Wind PLC
dividend payment date
Henderson Far East Income Ltd
dividend payment date
Hollywood Bowl Group PLC
dividend payment date
Hollywood Bowl Group PLC
special dividend payment date
Impact Healthcare REIT PLC
dividend payment date
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd
dividend payment date
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
North American Income Trust PLC
dividend payment date
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC
dividend payment date
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC
dividend payment date
RWS Holdings PLC
dividend payment date
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd
dividend payment date
Target Healthcare REIT PLC
dividend payment date
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ABRDN ASIA FOCUS PLC
-0.74%
267
4.26%
ABRDN EQUITY INCOME TRUST PLC
-0.98%
360.938
2.97%
ABRDN PLC
0.10%
216.1
14.13%
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED
-0.27%
64.926
4.33%
AEW UK REIT PLC
-0.02%
99.9785
-1.57%
ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC
-2.37%
66
1.35%
ASTRAZENECA PLC
0.63%
11440
1.28%
ATRATO ONSITE ENERGY PLC
0.00%
96
0.89%
AXIOM EUROPEAN FINANCIAL DEBT LIMITED
-2.44%
88.78
8.33%
BARCLAYS PLC
-0.72%
173.3
10.18%
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
-0.16%
638.97
7.93%
BLACKROCK, INC.
-0.10%
712.67
2.20%
DUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
-3.29%
294.0001
4.11%
FRP ADVISORY GROUP PLC
0.00%
129.5
-17.30%
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
0.37%
9430
9.69%
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC
0.36%
562
4.09%
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
-1.31%
1.13
0.88%
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
-0.25%
161.493
6.51%
GSK PLC
1.83%
1481.56
1.21%
HENDERSON FAR EAST INCOME LIMITED
-1.15%
277.2754
2.65%
HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC
-0.41%
241
-2.81%
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
-0.30%
101.096
-3.43%
INVESCO BOND INCOME PLUS LIMITED
-0.58%
170
3.01%
INVESCO LTD.
-0.51%
18.37
4.39%
JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED
-1.22%
83.7625
-5.36%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
0.00%
702
12.94%
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
0.07%
94.1688
2.17%
MOMENTUM MULTI-ASSET VALUE TRUST PLC
-1.15%
163.1
5.77%
NORTH ATLANTIC SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
-0.75%
3960
12.08%
OCTOPUS RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC
-0.39%
102.8
3.20%
PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC
-0.78%
109.2363
-0.63%
REDROW PLC
0.46%
514
12.60%
RWS HOLDINGS PLC
-1.06%
372
0.11%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
0.42%
762.4
21.98%
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.
-0.89%
91.375
3.60%
SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC
0.94%
96.702
-6.54%
TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
0.38%
81.708
1.50%
THE ALUMASC GROUP PLC
-1.43%
169.05
13.82%
THE BRUNNER INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
-0.54%
1099.06
8.33%
THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
-0.15%
676
6.45%
THE NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
-1.28%
306.0401
1.97%
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED
-0.62%
129.09
0.00%
UNILEVER PLC
0.19%
4240.6
1.17%
WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
-1.00%
231.6702
5.64%
All news about ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED
10:56a
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED : Ex-dividend da..
FA
02/08
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/07
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/07
Superdry falls as UK retail sales slow
AN
02/06
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/03
Abrdn Property quarterly net asset value falls by 20%
AN
02/02
Abrdn Property Income Trust Limited Declares an Ordinary Dividend in Respect of the Qua..
CI
2022
Abrdn Property Income Trust Limited Provides Dividend Guidance for the Years 2023 and 2..
CI
2022
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2021
29,9 M
36,0 M
36,0 M
Net income 2021
85,7 M
103 M
103 M
Net Debt 2021
97,4 M
117 M
117 M
P/E ratio 2021
3,78x
Yield 2021
4,51%
Capitalization
248 M
298 M
298 M
EV / Sales 2020
12,3x
EV / Sales 2021
14,1x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
98,5%
More Financials
Chart ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Managers and Directors
James Clifton-Brown
Chairman
Michael Warren Balfour
Independent Non-Executive Director
Jill Miranda May
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Helen Slater
Non-Executive Director
Michael Bane
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED
4.33%
298
EQUINIX, INC.
10.25%
66 830
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION
4.54%
41 587
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
12.58%
32 865
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.
13.54%
28 042
W. P. CAREY INC.
7.63%
17 715
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave