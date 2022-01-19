ABS CBN : Belle, Morissette, Angeline kickstart KTX.ph's line-up of concerts this 2022

KTX.ph, the leading digital events platform in the country, kicks off its spectacular concert series in 2022 with performances by three of country's most popular artists, Belle Mariano, Morissette Amon, and Angeline Quinto.



Asia's Pheonix Morissette will celebrate her tenth anniversary in the music industry via the digital concert, "Phoenix," on January 23 (Sunday). It highlights her journey as a performer through the years. Morissette's fans can still purchase P1,999 VIP tickets that include a meet and greet with Morisette, P999 regular tickets.



Angeline Quinto's "10Q: Ten Years of Angeline Quinto at the Metropolitan Theatre" continues this year. Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano and Kapamilya teen heartthrob Darren Espanto will join the Queen of Teleserye themesongs in her anniversary concert on January 28 (Friday), while she will have Ogie Alcasid as guest on January 29 (Saturday).Also on January 30 (Sunday), Angeline will reunite with her co-Divas, Kyla, KZ Tandingan, and Yeng Constantino. Tickets are still available for P499 per concert.



Rising teen superstar Belle Mariano makes first major solo digital concert, "Daylight" on January 29 (Saturday). After just two minutes, "Daylight" had sold P300,000 tickets and within 30 minutes, it had sold P500,000. The SVIP and VIP tickets have already been sold out, but regular tickets sold at P195 are still available. For those who cannot make it on January 29, fans can still purchase a ticket to watch it on January 30 (Sunday).



Aside from the concerts of these three phenomenal artists, watch out for the re-run of the "One Dream: The BINI and BGYO concert version 2022" on February 12 (Saturday) or 13 (Sunday). For 700, they can experience the one-of-a-kind sibling concert once more with exciting surprises for the Blooms and ACEs.



To book tickets and get more information on the events, visit www.ktx.ph . For updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom .