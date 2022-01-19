Log in
    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
ABS CBN : Belle, Morissette, Angeline kickstart KTX.ph's line-up of concerts this 2022

01/19/2022
KTX.ph, the leading digital events platform in the country, kicks off its spectacular concert series in 2022 with performances by three of country's most popular artists, Belle Mariano, Morissette Amon, and Angeline Quinto.

Asia's Pheonix Morissette will celebrate her tenth anniversary in the music industry via the digital concert, "Phoenix," on January 23 (Sunday). It highlights her journey as a performer through the years. Morissette's fans can still purchase P1,999 VIP tickets that include a meet and greet with Morisette, P999 regular tickets.

Angeline Quinto's "10Q: Ten Years of Angeline Quinto at the Metropolitan Theatre" continues this year. Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano and Kapamilya teen heartthrob Darren Espanto will join the Queen of Teleserye themesongs in her anniversary concert on January 28 (Friday), while she will have Ogie Alcasid as guest on January 29 (Saturday).Also on January 30 (Sunday), Angeline will reunite with her co-Divas, Kyla, KZ Tandingan, and Yeng Constantino. Tickets are still available for P499 per concert.

Rising teen superstar Belle Mariano makes first major solo digital concert, "Daylight" on January 29 (Saturday). After just two minutes, "Daylight" had sold P300,000 tickets and within 30 minutes, it had sold P500,000. The SVIP and VIP tickets have already been sold out, but regular tickets sold at P195 are still available. For those who cannot make it on January 29, fans can still purchase a ticket to watch it on January 30 (Sunday).

Aside from the concerts of these three phenomenal artists, watch out for the re-run of the "One Dream: The BINI and BGYO concert version 2022" on February 12 (Saturday) or 13 (Sunday). For 700, they can experience the one-of-a-kind sibling concert once more with exciting surprises for the Blooms and ACEs.

To book tickets and get more information on the events, visitwww.ktx.ph. For updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok or visitwww.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 329 M 356 M 356 M
Net income 2021 -4 178 M -81,2 M -81,2 M
Net Debt 2021 24 402 M 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 445 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float -
Chart ABS-CBN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ABS-CBN Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,40 PHP
Average target price 17,90 PHP
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lopez Katigbak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo B. Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Martin L. Lopez Chairman
Raymund Martin T. Miranda Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABS-CBN CORPORATION6.35%222
FOX CORPORATION11.17%22 537
DISCOVERY, INC.32.46%20 382
RTL GROUP S.A.6.78%8 693
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-16.89%8 403
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.9.41%6 952