    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  06-02
9.940 PHP   -0.40%
06/05ABS CBN : Clarification of News Reports
PU
05/30ABS CBN : SKY takes action against intentional cable cut incidents with 'Oplan Kontra Putol'
PU
05/30ABS CBN : Quarterly Report
PU
ABS CBN : Clarification of News Reports

06/05/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 6, 20222. SEC Identification Number 18033. BIR Tax Identification No. 004067610004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ABS-CBN Corporation5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center, Sgt. Esguerra Ave. cor. Mother Ignacia Street Quezon CityPostal Code11038. Issuer's telephone number, including area code ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center, Sgt. Esguerra Ave. co9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not Applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares 902,944,348
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

ABS-CBN CorporationABS PSE Disclosure Form 4-13 - Clarification of News Reports References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Clarification of News Report

Source BusinessWorld (Online Edition)
Subject of News Report "ABS-CBN, TV5 in 'evolving' talks - Pangilinan"
Date of Publication Jun 6, 2022
Clarification of News Report

We respond to your request for clarification of the news article entitled "ABS-CBN, TV5 in 'evolving' talks - Pangilinan" which was posted in BusinessWorld (Online Edition) on June 6, 2022., which reported in part that:

"THE PHILIPPINES' free-to-air television network TV5 and ABS-CBN Corp. are in an 'evolving and dynamic' discussion over a partnership, tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan said on Saturday.

'Nothing definitive or final has been reached at this time,' Mr. Pangilinan, chairman of TV5 Network, Inc., said in a mobile-phone text message, in response to a Media Newser Philippines report which said the two media companies are in advanced talks for a 50-50 venture.

. . . .

Mr. Pangilinan said TV5 has been in various discussions with ABS-CBN, which have led to partnership programs, co-production and talent sharing, adding these were 'mutually productive.'

Representatives of ABS-CBN didn't immediately respond to questions seeking comment.

Last year, ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer Carlo L. Katigbak said the company had no plans to turn content collaboration with TV5 into a merger or acquisition."

Our goal as storytellers and content creators is to bring Filipino stories to audiences here and all over the world. This is the reason we are exploring content distribution opportunities that allow us to reach wider audiences and pursue our mission of service. Over the recent past, we have announced various local and international partnerships, including our content agreement with TV5. We continue to explore various partnership opportunities as they become available to us.

Other Relevant Information

N/A

Filed on behalf by:
Name Raymund Martin Miranda
Designation Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Risk Management Officer

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
