ABS CBN : Clarification of News Reports

We respond to your request for clarification of the news article entitled "ABS-CBN, TV5 in 'evolving' talks - Pangilinan" which was posted in BusinessWorld (Online Edition) on June 6, 2022., which reported in part that:



"THE PHILIPPINES' free-to-air television network TV5 and ABS-CBN Corp. are in an 'evolving and dynamic' discussion over a partnership, tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan said on Saturday.



'Nothing definitive or final has been reached at this time,' Mr. Pangilinan, chairman of TV5 Network, Inc., said in a mobile-phone text message, in response to a Media Newser Philippines report which said the two media companies are in advanced talks for a 50-50 venture.



. . . .



Mr. Pangilinan said TV5 has been in various discussions with ABS-CBN, which have led to partnership programs, co-production and talent sharing, adding these were 'mutually productive.'



Representatives of ABS-CBN didn't immediately respond to questions seeking comment.



Last year, ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer Carlo L. Katigbak said the company had no plans to turn content collaboration with TV5 into a merger or acquisition."



Our goal as storytellers and content creators is to bring Filipino stories to audiences here and all over the world. This is the reason we are exploring content distribution opportunities that allow us to reach wider audiences and pursue our mission of service. Over the recent past, we have announced various local and international partnerships, including our content agreement with TV5. We continue to explore various partnership opportunities as they become available to us.