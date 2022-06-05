ABS CBN : Clarification of News Reports

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 6, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 1803
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 00406761000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ABS-CBN Corporation
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center, Sgt. Esguerra Ave. cor. Mother Ignacia Street Quezon CityPostal Code1103
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center, Sgt. Esguerra Ave. co
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not Applicable
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common Shares
|
902,944,348
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
ABS-CBN CorporationABS
PSE Disclosure Form 4-13 - Clarification of News Reports References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Clarification of News Report
|
Source
|
BusinessWorld (Online Edition)
|
Subject of News Report
|
"ABS-CBN, TV5 in 'evolving' talks - Pangilinan"
|
Date of Publication
|
Jun 6, 2022
|
Clarification of News Report
|
We respond to your request for clarification of the news article entitled "ABS-CBN, TV5 in 'evolving' talks - Pangilinan" which was posted in BusinessWorld (Online Edition) on June 6, 2022., which reported in part that:
"THE PHILIPPINES' free-to-air television network TV5 and ABS-CBN Corp. are in an 'evolving and dynamic' discussion over a partnership, tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan said on Saturday.
'Nothing definitive or final has been reached at this time,' Mr. Pangilinan, chairman of TV5 Network, Inc., said in a mobile-phone text message, in response to a Media Newser Philippines report which said the two media companies are in advanced talks for a 50-50 venture.
. . . .
Mr. Pangilinan said TV5 has been in various discussions with ABS-CBN, which have led to partnership programs, co-production and talent sharing, adding these were 'mutually productive.'
Representatives of ABS-CBN didn't immediately respond to questions seeking comment.
Last year, ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer Carlo L. Katigbak said the company had no plans to turn content collaboration with TV5 into a merger or acquisition."
Our goal as storytellers and content creators is to bring Filipino stories to audiences here and all over the world. This is the reason we are exploring content distribution opportunities that allow us to reach wider audiences and pursue our mission of service. Over the recent past, we have announced various local and international partnerships, including our content agreement with TV5. We continue to explore various partnership opportunities as they become available to us.
|
Other Relevant Information
|
N/A
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Raymund Martin Miranda
|
Designation
|
Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Risk Management Officer
