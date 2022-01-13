Log in
ABS CBN : DonBelle, Jodi, JM, and Yam welcome New Year as winners

01/13/2022 | 07:41am EST
ABS-CBN, grateful for over 200 awards received in 2021

Kapamilya stars welcomed 2022 with lots of love and inspiration after getting seven recognitions from the Filipino-American community at the 2021 TAG Awards Chicago.

These honors capped another fruitful year for ABS-CBN, which is grateful for the 237 awards it received in 2021 from 39 award-giving bodies here and abroad. This figure includes awards given to the company, its platforms, shows, films, projects, leaders, artists, and talents.

The New Gen Phenomenal Loveteam of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, also known as "DonBelle" won Loveteam of the Year, while Jodi Sta. Maria and Yam Concepcion tied as Best Actress for their respective performances in "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" and "Init Sa Magdamag."

Yam's co-star JM De Guzman was hailed as Best Actor by TAG Media Chicago, which announced the winners on New Year's Eve in the United States of America.

Rounding up the Kapamilya winners are Andrea Brillantes, who won Best Supporting Actress for "Huwag Kang Mangamba," Grae Fernandez, who was chosen as Best Supporting Actor for "Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin," and Ivana Alawi, who was named as Influencer of the Year.

The 2021 TAG Awards Chicago is presented by TAG Media Chicago, which features inspiring stories of celebrities and influencers from various platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, & Instagram. Winners were determined by votes from the Filipino-American community in Chicago.

Despite the shutdown in 2020, ABS-CBN still won three awards as a TV station last year: Natatanging Hiyas ng Sining sa Telebisyon at the 5th GEMS Awards, TV Station of the Year at 2nd VP Choice Awards, and Best TV Station at the 34th PMPC Star Awards for TV. It was also the top choice as employer for graduates in the Media and Communications sector according to GradPhilippines' Top 100 Graduate Employers 2021 and continued to be one of the most trusted brands in the country based on the survey conducted by Reader's Digest.

ABS-CBN also produced the lone regional winner from the Philippines at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021, with Vice Ganda taking home the Best Entertainment Program Host trophy. It also kept its winning streak at the 2021 New York Festivals World's Best TV & Film Awards, with the ABS-CBN DocuCentral piece "Fedelina: A Stolen Life" winning a Silver World Medal.

For updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 12:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
