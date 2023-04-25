ABS CBN : Enrique Gil remains a Kapamilya, signs exclusive contract with ABS-CBN

King of the Gil makes showbiz comeback…

Multi-talented artist and the captivating King of the Gil, Enrique Gil, remains a certified Kapamilya after signing an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN on Tuesday (April 25).

Enrique was welcomed on the red carpet by ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, chairman Mark Lopez, COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, OIC for Finance Group Vincent Paul Piedad, ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. head Kriz Gazmen, and Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, as he once again stepped foot in the ABS-CBN compound to reaffirm his commitment to ABS-CBN. Also present at the contract signing ceremony was Enrique's talent manager, Ranvel Rufino.

As he officially continues his journey as a Kapamilya for his much-awaited showbiz comeback, viewers can expect to see more of Enrique in ABS-CBN's shows and they can soon look forward to a stronger and bolder Enrique Gil.

Through the years, Enrique's undeniable charm and enigmatic performances have established him as a versatile actor and one of the hottest leading men in the industry today. Some of his notable projects are Kapamilya teleseryes such as "Mula sa Puso," "Princess and I," "Muling Buksan ang Puso," "Forevermore," "Dolce Amore," and "Bagani," and movies "She's the One," "Seven Sundays," "My Ex and Whys," and "Just the Way You Are."

