    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
ABS CBN : Entertainment and Viu seal partnership to bring top-quality content to Filipino viewers

01/17/2022 | 03:55am EST
ABS-CBN Entertainment, the Philippines' leading content provider, and Viu, PCCW's leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service, have forged a content partnership to bring the best entertainment shows to Filipino viewers.

To kick off the partnership, ABS-CBN's highly anticipated upcoming drama series "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Philippine adaptation of the hit BBC series "Doctor Foster," will be available on Viu in the Philippines on January 22, 48 hours before its TV broadcast.

The collaboration accelerates ABS-CBN's vision to reach more audiences and promote Filipino talent worldwide as it evolves into a global content creator and strengthens Viu's commitment to bringing premium Asian entertainment to its users with its massive and diverse content catalog.

"With Viu as our partner, we will be able to champion excellent Filipino content and talent. Thank you very much to Viu for trusting ABS-CBN Entertainment as a partner. We look forward to many more collaborations as we work towards bringing the best of Filipino entertainment to the world," said Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN COO of broadcast.

"Viu's goal has always been to provide premium Asian content to the Filipino people. Thanks to this partnership with ABS-CBN, we're able to solidify our commitment to not only showcase the best of Filipino content, but also to represent and strengthen the presence of Filipino talent in the region." said Arianne Kader-Cu, Viu Philippines country manager.

The partnership was made official during a contract signing event at ABS-CBN with Vidanes, Kader-Cu, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, and Viu Philippines content development manager Garlic Garcia.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" tells the story of Dra. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria), a dedicated wife and mother whose life turns upside down when she suspects that her husband David (Zanjoe Marudo) is having an affair.

Viu-ers in the Philippines may watch "The Broken Marriage Vow" first on Viu starting January 22.

Download the Viu app on App Store, Google Play and select Smart TVs, as well as on the web at www.viu.com.

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 329 M 358 M 358 M
Net income 2021 -4 178 M -81,5 M -81,5 M
Net Debt 2021 24 402 M 476 M 476 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 308 M 220 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,48 PHP
Average target price 17,90 PHP
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lopez Katigbak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo B. Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Martin L. Lopez Chairman
Raymund Martin T. Miranda Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABS-CBN CORPORATION6.98%224
FOX CORPORATION11.17%22 537
DISCOVERY, INC.32.46%20 382
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-6.58%8 979
RTL GROUP S.A.5.53%8 626
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.12.60%6 952