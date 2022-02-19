ABS CBN : Foundation's Operation Odette serves over 200,000 families; to deliver house repair kits

As many of the survivors remain in evacuation centers after their houses got destroyed, ABS-CBN Foundation now aims to also deliver house repair kits that they need in fixing their homes as they rise from the tragedy they experienced.

Kapamilya singers help Odette survivors anew via "By Request 2"

With the continued support of partners and donors, over 200,000 families affected by Super Typhoon Odette have already received relief goods through ABS-CBN Foundation.

"I hope someone would help me and my family get a fresh start (Sana po tulungan ako, kami, sa pamilya ko may magbigay para makasimula kami)," said Maria Victoria Edilo of Southern Leyte to ABS-CBN News, after recalling how she lost her home and livelihood last year.

The same happened to Alicia Golosilo from Bohol, who continues to stay in a day care center with her family.

"I plead to those who have the heart to help us. We have nothing to take from for our needs (Gusto ko manawagan sa mga tao [na] may puso na tulungan kami sa buhay. Walang-wala kami, saan kami kukuha)," Alicia said in a "TV Patrol" report.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, around 432,199 homes were totally damaged by Super Typhoon Odette while there are 1,462,899 partially damaged homes as of February 11. A donation of P13,200 to ABS-CBN Foundation for one house repair kit will provide a family with 8 pcs. of GI sheet (12 ft.), 6 pcs. plywood (.5 thickness), 2 pcs. plain sheet (4x8), 1 kilo roofing nail, and 1 kilo ordinary nail (2 inches).

Meanwhile, the 100 days of fundraising activities of ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Foundation's "Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-Ahon: Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan" campaign continues nightly at 8 pm on FYE channel on Kumu, ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Facebook page, iWantTFC, and SKYcable HD ch. 955 and SD ch. 155.

After ten romance-filled nights with Kapamilya loveteams in "Kilig Match," it is the turn again of Kapamilya singers to bring joy while inspiring people to help in "By Request 2" benefit concert series from February 18 to 27. Yeng Constantino opened the run to be followed by Jed Madela and Nyoy Volante with Jason Dy, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Klarisse De Guzman and iDolls with Vivoree, and ex-housemates Anji Salvacion, Benedix Ramos, and Jordan Andrews of "PBB Kumunity."

Also lending their talent for a good cause are Jona, Janine Berdin, Elha Nympha, Lara Maigue, and Sheena Belarmino, KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde, Vina Morales and Jolina Magdangal, and Gary Valenciano.

As of February 18, ABS-CBN Foundation has raised P94.04 million in cash donations and P16.012 million worth of in kind donations. It has brought food packs to 203,110 families and delivered house repair kits to 330 families.

Donors can also help by availing Tulong Vouchers on Lazada and Shopee worth P100 or P400 that will add to the funds for the house repair kits, or through participating in the "Isang Daang Hakbang Sa Pagtutulungan: Kapamilya Virtual Run" of SKY and channel partners HBO and History Channel, where participants can donate money and do the "100 Hakbang Challenge" to help provide aid to Odette survivors.

For more information on how to donate, visit the website ng ABS-CBN Foundation and its Facebook, Twitter, at Instagram accounts. This campaign is under ABS-CBN Foundation DSWD Authority/Solicitation Permit, DSWD-SB-SP-00026-21, valid nationwide until May 28, 2022.

