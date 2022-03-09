ABS CBN : Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes conquer Manila, head for the Middle East for concert tour

The success of the the Manila leg just increased the levels of excitement and anticipation for Gigi and The Gigi Vibes among overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East where the group will have a series of three concerts:

- March 12 at the Jubilee Stage of Dubai's EXPO 2020, in partnership with the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI); Abu Dhabi - March 18 at the National Theatre of Abu Dhabi with guest artist, Sam Concepcion; and

"Domination" is the latest milestone for De Lana who, within a span of one year, has released a chart-topping single (Sakalam), co-starred in a lead role opposite Gerald Anderson in her first series, "Hello, Heart", released her much-awaited self-titled debut album, performed at the 1MX Music Festival in Dubai, and held her first ticketed full virtual concert to end 2021, among others.



Joining De Lana is The Gigi Vibes composed of Jon Cruz (musical director, keyboard), Jake Manalo (bass), Julius Traqueña (guitar), and Romeo Marquez (drums).





Gigi De Lana rocks with guest singer, the multi-awarded Jed Madela, at "Domination" in Manila

(ABS-CBN Events)



While the Dubai EXPO leg -- which is free -- is just a one-hour mini-concert, ticket holders to the Abu Dhabi and Bahrain legs are going to have a two-hour full concert experience.



A special treat for fans is also in store via a Meet and Greet with De Lana and The Gigi Vibes at the Al Ghurair Centre on March 11 at 7pm.





The "Domination" concert in Dubai is free for those with tickets to the EXPO 2020. Tickets in Abu Dhabi are available at Virgin Megastore at the following prices: Platinum - 200 AED; Gold - 160 AED; Silver - 120 AED; and Bronze - 80 AED. For tickets to the Bahrain show, call Ric Advincula at +97339997288. Prices are at: Platinum - 25 BHD (reserved seating); Gold - 15 BHD (free seating); and Silver - 8 BHD (free seating).



Gigi De Lana & The Gigi Vibes: From social media sensation to fast-rising music stars(ABS-CBN Events)