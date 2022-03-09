Log in
ABS CBN : Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes conquer Manila, head for the Middle East for concert tour

03/09/2022 | 02:32pm EST
OFWs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain eager to watch Filipina pop sensation and her band after their sold-out show in Manila

DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2022 - It's been a long while since the Newport Performing Arts Theatre in Resorts World Manila saw a full house, but super-hot Filipina singing sensation Gigi De Lana and her band, The Gigi Vibes, packed the venue to capacity last March 5 as they kicked off their "Domination" international concert tour.

Gigi De Lana & The Gigi Vibes: From social media sensation to fast-rising music stars
(ABS-CBN Events)
The success of the the Manila leg just increased the levels of excitement and anticipation for Gigi and The Gigi Vibes among overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East where the group will have a series of three concerts:
  • Dubai - March 12 at the Jubilee Stage of Dubai's EXPO 2020, in partnership with the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI);
  • Abu Dhabi - March 18 at the National Theatre of Abu Dhabi with guest artist, Sam Concepcion; and
  • Bahrain - March 25 at the Crowned Plaza Bahrain, also with guest, Sam Concepcion. This is in partnership with The Filipino Club in Bahrain.

"Domination" is the latest milestone for De Lana who, within a span of one year, has released a chart-topping single (Sakalam), co-starred in a lead role opposite Gerald Anderson in her first series, "Hello, Heart", released her much-awaited self-titled debut album, performed at the 1MX Music Festival in Dubai, and held her first ticketed full virtual concert to end 2021, among others.

Joining De Lana is The Gigi Vibes composed of Jon Cruz (musical director, keyboard), Jake Manalo (bass), Julius Traqueña (guitar), and Romeo Marquez (drums).

Gigi De Lana rocks with guest singer, the multi-awarded Jed Madela, at "Domination" in Manila
(ABS-CBN Events)

While the Dubai EXPO leg -- which is free -- is just a one-hour mini-concert, ticket holders to the Abu Dhabi and Bahrain legs are going to have a two-hour full concert experience.

A special treat for fans is also in store via a Meet and Greet with De Lana and The Gigi Vibes at the Al Ghurair Centre on March 11 at 7pm.

The "Domination" concert in Dubai is free for those with tickets to the EXPO 2020. Tickets in Abu Dhabi are available at Virgin Megastore at the following prices: Platinum - 200 AED; Gold - 160 AED; Silver - 120 AED; and Bronze - 80 AED. For tickets to the Bahrain show, call Ric Advincula at +97339997288. Prices are at: Platinum - 25 BHD (reserved seating); Gold - 15 BHD (free seating); and Silver - 8 BHD (free seating).

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 19:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 329 M 352 M 352 M
Net income 2021 -4 178 M -80,3 M -80,3 M
Net Debt 2021 24 402 M 469 M 469 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 841 M 208 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float 5,28%
Chart ABS-CBN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ABS-CBN Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,12 PHP
Average target price 17,90 PHP
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lopez Katigbak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo B. Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Martin L. Lopez Chairman
Raymund Martin T. Miranda Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABS-CBN CORPORATION-3.81%210
FOX CORPORATION13.39%22 652
DISCOVERY, INC.7.35%16 688
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-10.96%8 518
RTL GROUP S.A.1.72%7 927
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.22.35%7 575