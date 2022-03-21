Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  ABS-CBN Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
ABS CBN : Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes fuse high fashion and crowd-pleasing numbers into Abu Dhabi leg of Domination Tour

03/21/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
Red-hot Filipina singer and band continue to wow and surprise audiences, will bring concert to Bahrain on March 25

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 21, 2022 - Following their phenomenal performance at the Jubilee Stage of Dubai Expo 2020, Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes took their "Domination" Middle East Tour last Friday to the National Theatre of Abu Dhabi, a cultural landmark -- one of UAE's largest auditoriums which is a center for theater, cinemas, conferences, and exhibitions.

For this leg, De Lana dropped the leather jacket, plaid pants and platform sneakers look that she had at her previous open-air concert and opted for couture fashion to blend with the more formal ambience of the National Theatre. In fact, no less than celebrated Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco designed De Lana's gown for her finale.


The very engaged audience had a different experience in this leg: with a well-planned production, they were transported through De Lana's songs and the creative stage design into a journey from earthiness to etherealness.

This was also the first time that De Lana and The Gigi Vibes welcomed guest singer, Sam Concepcion, with whom De Lana had well-applauded duets.


De Lana and The Gigi Vibes once again showcased De Lana's versatile voice that can swing from her dramatic pop rock/power pop Filipino originals to covers of songs by the likes of of jazz singer Diane Reeves, soul/R&B singer Chaka Khan, disco vocal group Sister Sledge, and even country singer Kenny Rogers and pop icon Karen Carpenter, to mention a few. The reason for this highly diverse repertoire? De Lana and The Gigi Vibes had a mega-fun audience request portion where they delighted the crowd by singing their most requested songs. It also served to remind all that De Lana shot into social media fame by doing covers that garnered millions of views before she formally forayed into the recording industry.

Fans in the Middle East have a last chance to watch Domination when De Lana and her band make their last stop at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain, also with guest, Sam Concepcion. This is in partnership with The Filipino Club in Bahrain.

For tickets to the Bahrain show, call Ric Advincula at +97339997288. Prices are at: Platinum - 25 BHD (reserved seating); Gold - 15 BHD (free seating); and Silver - 8 BHD (free seating).

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 329 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2021 -4 178 M -79,8 M -79,8 M
Net Debt 2021 24 402 M 466 M 466 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 538 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float 5,28%
Chart ABS-CBN CORPORATION
ABS-CBN Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,90 PHP
Average target price 17,90 PHP
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lopez Katigbak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo B. Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Martin L. Lopez Chairman
Raymund Martin T. Miranda Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABS-CBN CORPORATION2.38%221
FOX CORPORATION10.76%22 218
DISCOVERY, INC.11.55%17 425
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-1.32%9 259
RTL GROUP S.A.6.61%8 507
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.25.09%7 744