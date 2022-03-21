ABS CBN : Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes fuse high fashion and crowd-pleasing numbers into Abu Dhabi leg of Domination Tour





The very engaged audience had a different experience in this leg: with a well-planned production, they were transported through De Lana's songs and the creative stage design into a journey from earthiness to etherealness.



This was also the first time that De Lana and The Gigi Vibes welcomed guest singer, Sam Concepcion, with whom De Lana had well-applauded duets.





- Following their phenomenal performance at the Jubilee Stage of Dubai Expo 2020, Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes took their "Domination" Middle East Tour last Friday to the National Theatre of Abu Dhabi, a cultural landmark -- one of UAE's largest auditoriums which is a center for theater, cinemas, conferences, and exhibitions.For this leg, De Lana dropped the leather jacket, plaid pants and platform sneakers look that she had at her previous open-air concert and opted for couture fashion to blend with the more formal ambience of the National Theatre. In fact, no less than celebrated Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco designed De Lana's gown for her finale.De Lana and The Gigi Vibes once again showcased De Lana's versatile voice that can swing from her dramatic pop rock/power pop Filipino originals to covers of songs by the likes of of jazz singer Diane Reeves, soul/R&B singer Chaka Khan, disco vocal group Sister Sledge, and even country singer Kenny Rogers and pop icon Karen Carpenter, to mention a few. The reason for this highly diverse repertoire? De Lana and The Gigi Vibes had a mega-fun audience request portion where they delighted the crowd by singing their most requested songs. It also served to remind all that De Lana shot into social media fame by doing covers that garnered millions of views before she formally forayed into the recording industry.Fans in the Middle East have a last chance to watch Domination when De Lana and her band make their last stop at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain, also with guest, Sam Concepcion. This is in partnership with The Filipino Club in Bahrain.For tickets to the Bahrain show, call Ric Advincula at +97339997288. Prices are at: Platinum - 25 BHD (reserved seating); Gold - 15 BHD (free seating); and Silver - 8 BHD (free seating).