    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
  Report
04-06
12.94 PHP   -1.97%
12:09aABS CBN : Sagip Pelikula honors Vilma Santos in latest Spotlight series on KTX.ph
PU
12:09aABS CBN : stars and shows honored by award-giving bodies
PU
12:09aABS CBN : KZ Tandingan makes a bold statement in "Winning"
PU
ABS CBN : KZ Tandingan makes a bold statement in "Winning"

04/08/2022
"Winning" is KZ's second international single following the hit song "11:59."

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated DJ Flict & co-written by GRAMMY winner TxTHEWAY
Asia's Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan continues to introduce her music to the rest of the world with her newly dropped single "Winning," which speaks of empowerment and self-affirmation after a major heartbreak.

"'Winning' is an empowering song that reminds us that instead of just sulking after a bad breakup, you can always choose to win in life and fight for yourself," KZ said. "Make it something that's going to push you to make yourself better."


With production by Grammy-nominated Filipino-American producer DJ Flict and co-writing by artist-producer Phillip Fender aka TxTHEWAY (who just won a Grammy as a songwriter for Best Dance /Electronic Album), the heavyweight creative efforts are readily apparent behind this English pop track, which also features a Tagalog rap verse penned by KZ herself. The single was recorded in Flict's studio in Venice, California.

A fusion of self-love, growth, and confidence, the latest release of ABS-CBN's Tarsier Records features futuristic production and fierce melodies rounded off with an addictive Afro-beat pulse and topped with no less than KZ's edgy, soaring vocals.

Last year, KZ began her journey to make music for global audiences via her first international single "11:59" under Tarsier Records, a lushly scored ballad featuring old-Hollywood orchestration from the collective musical genius of Grammy-nominated producer Luigie "LUGO" Gonzalez, Paulino Lorenzo, and Idrise Ward-El.

Following her first international release, KZ landed a cover on Spotify's EQUAL Global playlist that was featured in a prominent billboard on Times Square in New York City.

Check out KZ's latest single, "Winning," out now on leading music platforms worldwide. For updates, follow Tarsier Records on various social media accounts @tarsierrecords.

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 329 M 356 M 356 M
Net income 2021 -4 178 M -81,2 M -81,2 M
Net Debt 2021 24 402 M 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 574 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float 5,28%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lopez Katigbak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo B. Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Martin L. Lopez Chairman
Raymund Martin T. Miranda Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABS-CBN CORPORATION2.70%230
FOX CORPORATION4.12%21 042
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-2.00%15 849
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK22.37%12 092
RTL GROUP S.A.7.46%8 456
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.15.77%7 416