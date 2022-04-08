ABS CBN : KZ Tandingan makes a bold statement in "Winning"

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated DJ Flict & co-written by GRAMMY winner TxTHEWAY
Asia's Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan continues to introduce her music to the rest of the world with her newly dropped single "Winning
," which speaks of empowerment and self-affirmation after a major heartbreak.
"'Winning' is an empowering song that reminds us that instead of just sulking after a bad breakup, you can always choose to win in life and fight for yourself," KZ said. "Make it something that's going to push you to make yourself better."
With production by Grammy-nominated Filipino-American producer DJ Flict and co-writing by artist-producer Phillip Fender aka TxTHEWAY (who just won a Grammy as a songwriter for Best Dance /Electronic Album), the heavyweight creative efforts are readily apparent behind this English pop track, which also features a Tagalog rap verse penned by KZ herself. The single was recorded in Flict's studio in Venice, California.
A fusion of self-love, growth, and confidence, the latest release of ABS-CBN's Tarsier Records features futuristic production and fierce melodies rounded off with an addictive Afro-beat pulse and topped with no less than KZ's edgy, soaring vocals.
Last year, KZ began her journey to make music for global audiences via her first international single "11:59" under Tarsier Records, a lushly scored ballad featuring old-Hollywood orchestration from the collective musical genius of Grammy-nominated producer Luigie "LUGO" Gonzalez, Paulino Lorenzo, and Idrise Ward-El.
Following her first international release, KZ landed a cover on Spotify's EQUAL Global playlist that was featured in a prominent billboard on Times Square in New York City.
Check out KZ's latest single, "Winning
," out now on leading music platforms worldwide. For updates, follow Tarsier Records on various social media accounts @tarsierrecords.