Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. ABS-CBN Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABS CBN : Knowledge Channel helps inspire over 6,000 kids to care for the environment

03/02/2022 | 12:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The project engaged 17 elementary schools in Marikina City to educate the youth on the importance of environmental protection and conservation

Students, schools win prizes for their eco achievements

Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI) helped inspire over 6,000 children to take care of the environment for a cleaner and brighter future through the "Eco-Squad: Kilos Kabataan Para sa Kapaligiran (KKK)" project with Breeze and the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office - Marikina.

The project engaged 17 elementary schools in Marikina City to educate the youth on the importance of environmental protection and conservation through film showings on nature, pollution, and recycling, among others.

The children also applied what they learned via KKK's Eco Planters contest, where each student planted their seedlings on creative planters and monitored its weekly progress and their realizations through their Eco Diaries. Knowledge Channel's resident art educator and "Art Smart" host, Teacher Precious Gamboa, taught the children to make a planter out of recycled materials.

Three students were chosen as winners based on their eco achievements, with Allyza Nichole de Jesus of Malanday Elementary School winning the Supremo Award (first prize), followed by Given Rich Claciete of Concepcion Elementary School for the Bayani Award (second prize), and Lois Nicolette delos Santos of L. Victorino Elementary School taking the Kawal Award (third prize). Apart from the top prize, Allyza also received the most likes online for her eco achievement, receiving the Sikat Award.

They were awarded cash prizes and tablets, and laptops for their respective schools. The finalists also received tablets loaded with Knowledge Channel video lessons to support their online learning.

KCFI president and executive director Rina Lopez-Bautista expressed gratitude to every parent, educator, and student who took part in this collaborative effort.

"Thank you for stepping up in teaching your children to take care of the environment. Thank you for encouraging them to make a positive change in our society by giving back to Mother Nature and making life more sustainable. Let us continue nurturing the environment with our children," she shared.

SDO - Marikina Schools Superintendent Sheryl Gayola also pointed out the outstanding talents of their students and the importance of experiential learning in ensuring the application of the lessons they learned beyond academic fulfillment.

Visit knowledgechannel.org for more educational materials and the latest updates on Knowledge Channel.

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABS-CBN CORPORATION
12:47aABS CBN : Knowledge Channel helps inspire over 6,000 kids to care for the environment
PU
03/01ABS CBN : Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes, ready for "DOMINATION" concert at Resorts World..
PU
03/01ABS CBN : This Family Makes Beautiful Music Together for a Reason
PU
02/25ABS CBN : Kapamilya singers relish chance to help Odette survivors in 'By Request 2'
PU
02/23ABS CBN : Eleven ABS-CBN stars remain “Kapamilya Strong” in 2022 and Star Magi..
PU
02/19ABS CBN : Foundation's Operation Odette serves over 200,000 families; to deliver house rep..
PU
02/18ABS CBN : Zsa Zsa celebrates 39th showbiz anniversary on 'ASAP Natin 'To'
PU
02/17ABS CBN : Sagip Pelikula and FDCP to screen restored Filipino film classics at the Manila ..
PU
02/17ABS CBN : Ipsos market study shows TFC, COG as most preferred and viewed Filipino channels..
PU
02/15ABS CBN : joins partnership for int'l drama “Sellblock”
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABS-CBN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 329 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2021 -4 178 M -81,3 M -81,3 M
Net Debt 2021 24 402 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 449 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float -
Chart ABS-CBN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ABS-CBN Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,80 PHP
Average target price 17,90 PHP
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lopez Katigbak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo B. Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Martin L. Lopez Chairman
Raymund Martin T. Miranda Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABS-CBN CORPORATION1.59%223
FOX CORPORATION13.36%22 664
DISCOVERY, INC.19.16%18 499
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-3.07%8 691
RTL GROUP S.A.7.12%8 609
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.22.57%7 567