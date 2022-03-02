ABS CBN : Knowledge Channel helps inspire over 6,000 kids to care for the environment

The project engaged 17 elementary schools in Marikina City to educate the youth on the importance of environmental protection and conservation

Students, schools win prizes for their eco achievements

Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI) helped inspire over 6,000 children to take care of the environment for a cleaner and brighter future through the "Eco-Squad: Kilos Kabataan Para sa Kapaligiran (KKK)" project with Breeze and the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office - Marikina.

The project engaged 17 elementary schools in Marikina City to educate the youth on the importance of environmental protection and conservation through film showings on nature, pollution, and recycling, among others.

The children also applied what they learned via KKK's Eco Planters contest, where each student planted their seedlings on creative planters and monitored its weekly progress and their realizations through their Eco Diaries. Knowledge Channel's resident art educator and "Art Smart" host, Teacher Precious Gamboa, taught the children to make a planter out of recycled materials.

Three students were chosen as winners based on their eco achievements, with Allyza Nichole de Jesus of Malanday Elementary School winning the Supremo Award (first prize), followed by Given Rich Claciete of Concepcion Elementary School for the Bayani Award (second prize), and Lois Nicolette delos Santos of L. Victorino Elementary School taking the Kawal Award (third prize). Apart from the top prize, Allyza also received the most likes online for her eco achievement, receiving the Sikat Award.

They were awarded cash prizes and tablets, and laptops for their respective schools. The finalists also received tablets loaded with Knowledge Channel video lessons to support their online learning.

KCFI president and executive director Rina Lopez-Bautista expressed gratitude to every parent, educator, and student who took part in this collaborative effort.

"Thank you for stepping up in teaching your children to take care of the environment. Thank you for encouraging them to make a positive change in our society by giving back to Mother Nature and making life more sustainable. Let us continue nurturing the environment with our children," she shared.

SDO - Marikina Schools Superintendent Sheryl Gayola also pointed out the outstanding talents of their students and the importance of experiential learning in ensuring the application of the lessons they learned beyond academic fulfillment.

