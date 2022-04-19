Log in
    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
04-17
12.70 PHP    0.00%
ABS CBN : Miss Universe Philippines 2022 to be crowned this April 30
PU
04/18ABS CBN : Change in Number of Issued and/or Outstanding Shares
PU
04/18ABS CBN : Odette survivors tell their stories of hope in “Mga Kwento ng Operation Odette”
PU
ABS CBN : Miss Universe Philippines 2022 to be crowned this April 30

04/19/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Filipinos all over the world will get to see Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez pass her crown on this special night through ABS-CBN, as the official digital streaming partner of the Miss Universe Philippines

See it first on iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel

A new queen will be hailed as the official bet of the country to the prestigious Miss Universe on April 30 as Miss Universe Philippines 2022 streams LIVE and for FREE starting 7 pm via iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel.

Take part in a uniquely beautiful historic event in Philippine pageantry with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, who will serve as the coronation night's hosts.

Take part in a uniquely beautiful historic event in Philippine pageantry with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, who will serve as the coronation night's hosts.

Catch the 32 delegates as they flaunt their sexy physiques, parade their evening gowns, and give their best answers at the MOA Arena while exciting performances will also be delivered by Bamboo, Francisco Martin, and Sam Concepcion.

But before the coronation night, the girls will still showcase their talents and wits in the preliminary activities on April 27, 6 pm at The Cove Manila. Viewers can watch the highlights of the said activities on the different ABS-CBN digital platforms.

Watch and support the 32 finalists on their quest to be the next Miss Universe Philippines LIVE on April 30, 7 pm on iWantTFC, ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel, and TFC IPTV. Catch the highlights of the preliminaries and the coronation night on ABS-CBN Entertainment's Facebook page, TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

For updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok or visit abs-cbn.com/newsroom.

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
