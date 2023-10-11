Three new ABS-CBN News digital content - offering news, useful information and entertainment - was launched last weekend in a bid to further expand the organization's reach.

After its soft-launch last Sept. 29, "SOS: Stars on Spotlight" premiered on Oct. 7, in its regular time slot at 4pm every Saturday on the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel (youtube.com/abscbnnews).

The weekly recap of the week's biggest and most talked-about showbiz and entertainment stories that aired on TV Patrol is headlined alternately by Ganiel Krishnan and MJ Felipe. A day after its YouTube run, the same episode will stream on the ABS-CBN News Facebook page (facebook.com/abscbnnews) also at 4pm.

The news team's second offering, "Bistado M.O. (Modus Operandi)", meanwhile, aims to not only revisit crime cases and scams covered by ABS-CBN's metro and justice reporters, but also advise viewers on how to avoid being victimized.

Hosted by veteran police reporters Zyann Ambrosio and Jeff Caparas, "Bistado M.O." streams at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays on the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel, and 4:30 p.m. Sundays on the ABS-CBN News Facebook page.

Finally, in "Patrol ng Pilipino: Playlist," ABS-CBN journalists take the lead in presenting a mini-newsmagazine that will showcase vertical video stories originally released by "Patrol ng Pilipino", the news organization's mobile journalism initiative.

Each reporter hosts a compilation of content curated by concept-ranging from on-the-spot coverages and explainers, to food and lifestyle features. Among the presenters are "Patrol ng Pilipino" mainstays Doris Bigornia, Michael Delizo, and Krishnan.

"Patrol ng Pilipino: Playlist" drops every Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Patrol ng Pilipino (facebook.com/patrolngpilipino) and ABS-CBN News Facebook pages. It is then available on the ABS-CBN News' YouTube channel Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

"These digital offerings are in response to the public's need for reliable and engaging stories and continue the Kapamilya news team's mission of finding more ways to serve the Filipino wherever they may be," Francis Toral, ABS-CBN News head, said.

"They also aim to provide Filipinos with news they can use, help them understand current issues and events, and keep them up-to-date on hot and trending stories," she added.

