Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. ABS-CBN Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABS CBN : Piolo, Pepe, and Pia to bring good vibes in “My Papa Pi” coming this March

02/12/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In "My Papa Pi," Piolo, Pia, and Pepe, together with the entire cast, will not just bring fun and "kilig" to viewers but also inspire them with lessons about life, love, friendship, unity, and second chances that complete the show's winning recipe.

Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina takes on new "sweetcom" from ABS-CBN

Filipinos are in for a big serving of fun and 'kilig' as Piolo Pascual leads an all-star cast in ABS-CBN's new sweetcom "My Papa Pi," which will begin airing this March on various ABS-CBN platforms.

The Ultimate Heartthrob will be joined by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and hit comedian and versatile actor Pepe Herrera in this series from Star Creatives, which will be helmed by award-winning director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Set in the fictional Mapag-Asa street, "My Papa Pi" revolves around the lives of Pipoy (Piolo), a single dad who wants a better future for his daughter, his twin brother Popoy (Pepe), a populartumbongmaker and owner of "One More Tumbong," and Tere (Pia), a woman with a golden heart who happens to be Popoy's one great love but has feelings for Pipoy.

Adding zest to their story are other characters in Brgy. Gintong Tupa to be played by the star-studded ensemble of Joross Gamboa, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon, Katya Santos, Daisy Lopez aka Madam Inutz, and breakout stars Anthony Jennings and Daniela Stranner from the movie "Love at First Stream."

"My Papa Pi" is one of ABS-CBN's much-awaited 2022 offerings as this is Piolo's first ABS-CBN series since 2020. Dubbed as a "sweetcom," the show will bring smiles and romance to viewers who are looking for something fresh and new this 2022.

This is also the first series of its kind for Direk Cathy, who is more known for her box-office films such as "Hello, Love, Goodbye, "One More Chance" and "A Very Special Love," and well-loved teleseryes "Got To Believe," "Dolce Amore," and "La Luna Sangre."

After showcasing her talent in the Star Cinema film "My Perfect You" and in hosting via"World of Dance Philippines" and the award-winning lifestyle show "Pia's Postcards," Pia is ready to return to acting in "My Papa Pi."

Pepe, meanwhile, continues to make a name as one of the country's premier and versatile comedians, having starred in numerous shows and films in both leading and supporting roles such as "Princess Dayareese," "Jhon En Marsha," "Hoy, Love You," and "The Killer Bride."

In "My Papa Pi," Piolo, Pia, and Pepe, together with the entire cast, will not just bring fun and "kilig" to viewers but also inspire them with lessons about life, love, friendship, unity, and second chances that complete the show's winning recipe.

Follow Star Creatives on Twitter , Facebook, and Instagram for more exciting announcements about the show, which will be coming soon this March on various ABS-CBN platforms.

For other ABS-CBN News, follow @ABSCBNPR of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 11:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABS-CBN CORPORATION
06:22aABS CBN : Piolo, Pepe, and Pia to bring good vibes in “My Papa Pi” coming this..
PU
02/11ABS CBN : 'ASAP Natin 'To' brings all-star Valentine treats this Sunday
PU
02/11ABS CBN : Gigi De Lana stages first love concert on March 5
PU
02/11ABS CBN : DonBelle, KDLex raise the love meter in "Kilig Match" to help typhoon survivors
PU
02/10ABS CBN : “The Broken Marriage Vow" is most watched show on iWantTFC, most viewed As..
PU
02/09ABS CBN : What to watch on iWantTFC on Valentine's Day based on the status of your heart
PU
02/07ABS CBN : Piolo takes on SKY's virtual run challenge to help Odette victims
PU
02/07ABS CBN : partners with YouTube for exclusive series "How to Move On in 30 Days"
PU
02/04ABS CBN : is most outstanding media company at the 4th Gawad Lasallianeta
PU
02/04ABS CBN : Concert King Martin Nievera celebrates birthday on 'ASAP Natin 'To'
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABS-CBN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 329 M 358 M 358 M
Net income 2021 -4 178 M -81,5 M -81,5 M
Net Debt 2021 24 402 M 476 M 476 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 887 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float 4,77%
Chart ABS-CBN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ABS-CBN Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,58 PHP
Average target price 17,90 PHP
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lopez Katigbak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo B. Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Martin L. Lopez Chairman
Raymund Martin T. Miranda Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABS-CBN CORPORATION7.78%232
FOX CORPORATION17.62%23 454
DISCOVERY, INC.25.62%19 520
RTL GROUP S.A.13.47%9 261
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-18.86%7 806
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.19.99%7 315