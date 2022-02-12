ABS CBN : Piolo, Pepe, and Pia to bring good vibes in “My Papa Pi” coming this March

In "My Papa Pi," Piolo, Pia, and Pepe, together with the entire cast, will not just bring fun and "kilig" to viewers but also inspire them with lessons about life, love, friendship, unity, and second chances that complete the show's winning recipe.

Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina takes on new "sweetcom" from ABS-CBN

Filipinos are in for a big serving of fun and 'kilig' as Piolo Pascual leads an all-star cast in ABS-CBN's new sweetcom "My Papa Pi," which will begin airing this March on various ABS-CBN platforms.

The Ultimate Heartthrob will be joined by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and hit comedian and versatile actor Pepe Herrera in this series from Star Creatives, which will be helmed by award-winning director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Set in the fictional Mapag-Asa street, "My Papa Pi" revolves around the lives of Pipoy (Piolo), a single dad who wants a better future for his daughter, his twin brother Popoy (Pepe), a populartumbongmaker and owner of "One More Tumbong," and Tere (Pia), a woman with a golden heart who happens to be Popoy's one great love but has feelings for Pipoy.

Adding zest to their story are other characters in Brgy. Gintong Tupa to be played by the star-studded ensemble of Joross Gamboa, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon, Katya Santos, Daisy Lopez aka Madam Inutz, and breakout stars Anthony Jennings and Daniela Stranner from the movie "Love at First Stream."

"My Papa Pi" is one of ABS-CBN's much-awaited 2022 offerings as this is Piolo's first ABS-CBN series since 2020. Dubbed as a "sweetcom," the show will bring smiles and romance to viewers who are looking for something fresh and new this 2022.

This is also the first series of its kind for Direk Cathy, who is more known for her box-office films such as "Hello, Love, Goodbye, "One More Chance" and "A Very Special Love," and well-loved teleseryes "Got To Believe," "Dolce Amore," and "La Luna Sangre."

After showcasing her talent in the Star Cinema film "My Perfect You" and in hosting via"World of Dance Philippines" and the award-winning lifestyle show "Pia's Postcards," Pia is ready to return to acting in "My Papa Pi."

Pepe, meanwhile, continues to make a name as one of the country's premier and versatile comedians, having starred in numerous shows and films in both leading and supporting roles such as "Princess Dayareese," "Jhon En Marsha," "Hoy, Love You," and "The Killer Bride."

In "My Papa Pi," Piolo, Pia, and Pepe, together with the entire cast, will not just bring fun and "kilig" to viewers but also inspire them with lessons about life, love, friendship, unity, and second chances that complete the show's winning recipe.

