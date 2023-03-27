Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. ABS-CBN Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
7.400 PHP   -0.67%
02:02pAbs Cbn : Premium ABS-CBN dramas now streaming on India's leading OTT platform MX Player
PU
03/22ABS-CBN Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/16PLDT Inc. (PSE:TEL) entered into an agreement to acquire SKY Cable Corporation from ABS-CBN Corporation (PSE:ABS), Sky Vision Corp. and Lopez, Inc. for PHP 6.75 billion.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABS CBN : Premium ABS-CBN dramas now streaming on India's leading OTT platform MX Player

03/27/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES, March 27, 2023 - ABS-CBN continues to strengthen and expand its reach among international audiences through a strategic partnership with India's OTT (over-the-top) market leader, MX Player.

The collaboration between ABS-CBN and MX Player is a first for both companies whose business operations extend across continents. ABS-CBN, a Philippine-based media and entertainment organization, has been involved in content creation and production for nearly seven decades. The Company has international subsidiaries in the U.S., Canada, Middle East, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Today, its content is available through cable/satellite, IPTV (video-on-demand set-top box), and iWantTFC (OTT).

MX Player, having bolstered its presence since its launch in 2019 with over a billion downloads, is now available as an OTT platform in the U.S., Canada, Australia, South America and parts of Asia.

According to a press statement from MX Player, "MX Vdesi is a content category that is performing extremely well on our platform, and we strive to bring viewers compelling stories from around the world in an Indian language of their preference. We're delighted to expand into a new international territory with the addition of these five Filipino titles and we believe the highly relevant and relatable narratives will strike a chord with Indian audiences."

ABS-CBN, known for crossing borders through endeavors such as international co-productions, content adaptations, and multi-lingual distributions, deems the partnership a timely opportunity as the company expands its viewership to the international market. "In this partnership, ABS-CBN and MX Player are able to show to a wider range of audience the shared culture of Filipinos and Indians, and - more importantly - a true humanity through exceptional storytelling. Whether it's about revenge or a love story, crime or action, family or society, viewers will surely find a story apt to their taste," said Maribel Hernaez, ABS-CBN Global's managing director for Asia Pacific region.

MX Player users can now enjoy the following array of premium Filipino content dubbed in various Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam on their desktop and laptop computers, tablets, mobile phones, smart TVs, internet-enabled devices, and gaming consoles:

The General's Daughter
A story of three generations of love and betrayal, and how the sins of the past continue to haunt two families whose lives are destined to be intertwined.

A Mother's Guilt (Hanggang Saan)
A series about a selfless single mother who agrees to do the unthinkable: take a man's life to save that of her son's.

A Love to Last
A romantic family drama that tackles diverse relationships and settings.

Mea Culpa
A crime drama about complicated social relationships and realization of justice.

Love Thy Woman
A story of sisters turning into rivals, of family traditions, and of heartbreak.
###

Download the App Now
Web: https://www.mxplayer.in/

Stay connected with us on:
www.facebook.com/mxplayer
www.twitter.com/mxplayer
www.instagram.com/mxplayer

About MX Media
MX Media has built the largest digital entertainment ecosystem in India with 1Bn+ app downloads on Android, 300Mn MAUs globally and 200,000 hours of content across 10 languages. MX Media includes MX Player - India's #1 OTT, as well as MX Games, MX Music and more. MX Player offers a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original/ Exclusives, movies, web series, TV shows and news. The app is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and OnePlus TV amongst others.

About MX Player
MX Player is India's largest growing OTT platform with a diverse audience base as well as a global reach of 17+ markets including UAE, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives amongst others. It currently operates on both, AVoD and SVoD models with a keen understanding of the pulse of the audience, It has recently had several record-breaking shows across genres like Bhaukaal, Aashram, Matsya Kaand, High, Samantar, Dharavi Bank, and Campus Diaries. It is also the only OTT global platform to deploy H.266 technology that cuts down video streaming data consumption by 70%. As per the State of Mobile 2023 Report by Data.ai, MX Player ranks #1 in India and #3 Worldwide in terms of Downloads in Video Streaming.

About ABS-CBN
ABS-CBN Corporation is a media and entertainment organization in the Philippines. The Company is primarily involved in the production of entertainment, feature films, news and information and audio content for domestic and international audiences.

ABS-CBN produces content and distributes its programs, feature films, and music on different platforms such as cable and satellite TV, domestic free TV through various partnerships with local broadcasters and third-party digital platforms, as well as traditional box-office releases. ABS-CBN also distributes content through its streaming service, iWantTFC, and through co-production and syndication agreements with international streaming platforms, broadcasters and cable and satellite programmers. Related businesses include artist and talent management as well as concerts and events.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

MX Player
Usha Rachael Thomas
Head - Corporate Communications
usha.thomas@mxplayer.in
Cell: +91 9821382227 (India)

ABS-CBN Global
Nerissa M. Fernandez
Global Head, Corporate Affairs & PR
Regional Head, North & Latin America Corp Affairs & PR
nerissa_fernandez@abs-cbn.com
https://mytfc.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 18:01:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ABS-CBN CORPORATION
02:02pAbs Cbn : Premium ABS-CBN dramas now streaming on India's leading OTT platform MX Player
PU
03/22ABS-CBN Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/16PLDT Inc. (PSE:TEL) entered into an agreement to acquire SKY Cable Corpor..
CI
03/03ABS-CBN Corporation Announces CFO Changes, Effective March 21, 2023
CI
02/14Abs Cbn : IWantTFC launches new Standard Plan today, giving monthly subscribers an all-you..
PU
02/12Abs Cbn : Francis Toral named new head of ABS-CBN News
PU
02/02Abs Cbn : launches Tuloy Canada, a newcomer's guide to the Great White North
PU
01/25ABS-CBN Corporation Announces Executive Appointment
CI
01/19Abs Cbn : Warner Chappell Music Philippines signs global publishing deal with ABS-CBN Musi..
PU
01/11ABS-CBN Corporation Appoints Mary Anne Francis T. Torres as Head of Integrated News and..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 19 484 M 359 M 359 M
Net income 2023 -1 649 M -30,4 M -30,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,81x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 650 M 123 M 122 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 867
Free-Float 6,12%
Chart ABS-CBN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ABS-CBN Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,39 PHP
Average target price 9,00 PHP
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lopez Katigbak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo B. Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Martin L. Lopez Chairman
Paul Michael V. Villanueva Chief Risk Management & Compliance Officer
Emmanuel S. de Dios Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABS-CBN CORPORATION0.14%123
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.47.68%34 020
FOX CORPORATION8.86%17 036
RTL GROUP S.A.12.63%7 394
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-8.43%5 893
TEGNA INC.-26.38%3 487
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer