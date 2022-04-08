ABS CBN : Sagip Pelikula honors Vilma Santos in latest Spotlight series on KTX.ph

Apart from "Karma," audiences can watch more of Vilma's memorable and award-winning performances in "Haplos," "Tag-ulan sa Tag-araw," "Langis at Tubig," and "In My Life"

ABS-CBN Film Restoration pays tribute to the Star for All Seasons, Vilma Santos, in the latest edition of "Sagip Pelikula Spotlight" on KTX.ph, featuring her digitally restored film "Karma" this April.

Apart from "Karma," audiences can watch more of Vilma's memorable and award-winning performances in "Haplos," "Tag-ulan sa Tag-araw," "Langis at Tubig," and "In My Life" all featuring a special one-on-one interview with Vilma herself, now available on KTX.

"Sagip Pelikula Spotlight" is an online commemorative event organized by ABS-CBN Film Restoration that honors prominent and notable figures in Philippine cinema by showing digitally restored films for today's audiences to enjoy.

The latest installment of "Sagip Pelikula Spotlight" celebrates the legacy of Vilma, an icon in Philippine cinema with a career that spans six decades, 200+ films from 70+ directors, and whose filmography includes "Sister Stella L.," "T-Bird at Ako," "Anak," "Dekada '70," among many others.

Vilma expressed gratitude to Sagip Pelikula for not only restoring classic films for today's generation of viewers, but also highlighting the artistry of every Filipino filmmaker throughout history.

"May I take this opportunity to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I thank you as artists who have made great contributions to the industry. Do you know that with your commitment to restoring classic films, you are not only saving these masterpieces for the new breed of stars and audiences to appreciate but also showcasing the artistry of every Filipino filmmaker? This initiative truly needs to be commended," Vilma shared in a special interview with ABS-CBN Film Restoration head Leo Katigbak.

Kicking off the Spotlight series on Vilma is the 1981 classic "Karma" directed by Danny Zialcita. The movie depicts the supernatural relationship between Sara (Vilma) and Eric (Ronaldo Valdez) as reincarnations of old illicit lovers Guada and Enrico, which first began in an uneventful encounter during the eve of Sara's marriage.

Both entangled in their disarrayed marriages, Sara and Eric cross fates anew and seem to follow the same path Guada and Enrico left off before their tragic deaths at the hands of Guada's envious husband, Limbo. But in whose spouse does the spirit of Limbo rest?

Also starring in Zialcita's masterpiece are veteran actors Tommy Abuel, Chanda Romero, Aurora Salve, Suzanne Gonzalez, Martha Sevilla, Odette Khan, Virginia Montes, Bella Flores, Etang Ditcher, Vic Silayan, Fred Montilla, Renato Robles, Ruel Vernal, Augusto Victa, Butz Aquino, Dante Rivero, Leila Hermosa, and Christopher de Leon.

Today's viewers and movie aficionados can catch the digitally restored version of "Karma," featuring an exclusive one-on-one interview with Vilma herself during its pre-show, now showing on KTX.ph.

Tickets are now available at https://bit.ly/KarmaOnKTX for only P150.

ABS-CBN Film Restoration celebrated its tenth year of restoring and remastering films from directors and writers of note for today's viewers to appreciate through its Sagip Pelikula initiative. These efforts have earned multiple recognitions from award-giving bodies worldwide, including the prestigious Gold Quill Award given by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), Gawad Pedro Bucaneg from Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas (UMPIL), and most recently the Gawad PASADO sa Pagsisinop ng mga De Kalibreng Pelikula distinction from the 23rd Gawad PASADO organized by Pampelikulang Samahan ng mga Dalubguro (PASADO).

For more details on its upcoming film showings, follow ABS-CBN Film Restoration on Facebook (facebook.com/filmrestorationabscbn), Twitter (@ABS_Restoration), and Instagram (@abscbnfilmrestoration).