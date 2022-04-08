Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. ABS-CBN Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-06
12.94 PHP   -1.97%
12:09aABS CBN : Sagip Pelikula honors Vilma Santos in latest Spotlight series on KTX.ph
PU
12:09aABS CBN : stars and shows honored by award-giving bodies
PU
12:09aABS CBN : KZ Tandingan makes a bold statement in "Winning"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABS CBN : Sagip Pelikula honors Vilma Santos in latest Spotlight series on KTX.ph

04/08/2022 | 12:09am EDT
Apart from "Karma," audiences can watch more of Vilma's memorable and award-winning performances in "Haplos," "Tag-ulan sa Tag-araw," "Langis at Tubig," and "In My Life"

Featuring her digitally restored film 'Karma'

ABS-CBN Film Restoration pays tribute to the Star for All Seasons, Vilma Santos, in the latest edition of "Sagip Pelikula Spotlight" on KTX.ph, featuring her digitally restored film "Karma" this April.

Apart from "Karma," audiences can watch more of Vilma's memorable and award-winning performances in "Haplos," "Tag-ulan sa Tag-araw," "Langis at Tubig," and "In My Life" all featuring a special one-on-one interview with Vilma herself, now available on KTX.

"Sagip Pelikula Spotlight" is an online commemorative event organized by ABS-CBN Film Restoration that honors prominent and notable figures in Philippine cinema by showing digitally restored films for today's audiences to enjoy.

The latest installment of "Sagip Pelikula Spotlight" celebrates the legacy of Vilma, an icon in Philippine cinema with a career that spans six decades, 200+ films from 70+ directors, and whose filmography includes "Sister Stella L.," "T-Bird at Ako," "Anak," "Dekada '70," among many others.

Vilma expressed gratitude to Sagip Pelikula for not only restoring classic films for today's generation of viewers, but also highlighting the artistry of every Filipino filmmaker throughout history.

"May I take this opportunity to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I thank you as artists who have made great contributions to the industry. Do you know that with your commitment to restoring classic films, you are not only saving these masterpieces for the new breed of stars and audiences to appreciate but also showcasing the artistry of every Filipino filmmaker? This initiative truly needs to be commended," Vilma shared in a special interview with ABS-CBN Film Restoration head Leo Katigbak.

Kicking off the Spotlight series on Vilma is the 1981 classic "Karma" directed by Danny Zialcita. The movie depicts the supernatural relationship between Sara (Vilma) and Eric (Ronaldo Valdez) as reincarnations of old illicit lovers Guada and Enrico, which first began in an uneventful encounter during the eve of Sara's marriage.

Both entangled in their disarrayed marriages, Sara and Eric cross fates anew and seem to follow the same path Guada and Enrico left off before their tragic deaths at the hands of Guada's envious husband, Limbo. But in whose spouse does the spirit of Limbo rest?

Also starring in Zialcita's masterpiece are veteran actors Tommy Abuel, Chanda Romero, Aurora Salve, Suzanne Gonzalez, Martha Sevilla, Odette Khan, Virginia Montes, Bella Flores, Etang Ditcher, Vic Silayan, Fred Montilla, Renato Robles, Ruel Vernal, Augusto Victa, Butz Aquino, Dante Rivero, Leila Hermosa, and Christopher de Leon.

Today's viewers and movie aficionados can catch the digitally restored version of "Karma," featuring an exclusive one-on-one interview with Vilma herself during its pre-show, now showing on KTX.ph.

Tickets are now available at https://bit.ly/KarmaOnKTX for only P150.

ABS-CBN Film Restoration celebrated its tenth year of restoring and remastering films from directors and writers of note for today's viewers to appreciate through its Sagip Pelikula initiative. These efforts have earned multiple recognitions from award-giving bodies worldwide, including the prestigious Gold Quill Award given by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), Gawad Pedro Bucaneg from Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas (UMPIL), and most recently the Gawad PASADO sa Pagsisinop ng mga De Kalibreng Pelikula distinction from the 23rd Gawad PASADO organized by Pampelikulang Samahan ng mga Dalubguro (PASADO).

For more details on its upcoming film showings, follow ABS-CBN Film Restoration on Facebook (facebook.com/filmrestorationabscbn), Twitter (@ABS_Restoration), and Instagram (@abscbnfilmrestoration).

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 329 M 356 M 356 M
Net income 2021 -4 178 M -81,2 M -81,2 M
Net Debt 2021 24 402 M 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 574 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float 5,28%
Chart ABS-CBN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ABS-CBN Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,94 PHP
Average target price 17,90 PHP
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lopez Katigbak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo B. Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Martin L. Lopez Chairman
Raymund Martin T. Miranda Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABS-CBN CORPORATION2.70%230
FOX CORPORATION4.12%21 042
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-2.00%15 849
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK22.37%12 092
RTL GROUP S.A.7.46%8 456
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.15.77%7 416