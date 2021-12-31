ABS CBN : Statement of ABS-CBN News on Julius Babao



Julius Babao announced tonight (Dec. 31) on "TV Patrol" that he is signing off as a Kapamilya news anchor. On Sunday (Jan. 2), he will make his final broadcast on "TeleRadyo Balita."Julius began his career in broadcast journalism at ABS-CBN, where he embodied the company's mission of service for 28 years by reporting on important national issues and events, producing unflinching exposés of abuses that benefited the helpless, and serving Filipinos in need of various types of assistance through his TV and radio programs.We respect his decision to pursue his professional career outside of ABS-CBN and wish him well in his future pursuits.