    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
  Report
ABS CBN : Statement of ABS-CBN News on Julius Babao

12/31/2021 | 08:07am EST
Julius began his career in broadcast journalism at ABS-CBN, where he embodied the company's mission of service for 28 years.

Julius Babao announced tonight (Dec. 31) on "TV Patrol" that he is signing off as a Kapamilya news anchor. On Sunday (Jan. 2), he will make his final broadcast on "TeleRadyo Balita."

Julius began his career in broadcast journalism at ABS-CBN, where he embodied the company's mission of service for 28 years by reporting on important national issues and events, producing unflinching exposés of abuses that benefited the helpless, and serving Filipinos in need of various types of assistance through his TV and radio programs.

We respect his decision to pursue his professional career outside of ABS-CBN and wish him well in his future pursuits.

-30-

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 13:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 329 M 360 M 360 M
Net income 2021 -4 178 M -82,0 M -82,0 M
Net Debt 2021 24 402 M 479 M 479 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 797 M 211 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float 4,83%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,64 PHP
Average target price 17,90 PHP
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lopez Katigbak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo B. Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Martin L. Lopez Chairman
Raymund Martin T. Miranda Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABS-CBN CORPORATION8.22%211
FOX CORPORATION28.88%20 684
DISCOVERY, INC.-18.74%15 948
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK62.86%9 645
RTL GROUP S.A.17.31%8 103
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.35.55%6 215