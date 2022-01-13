ABS CBN : TFC News Entertainment Correspondent Yong Chavez up for International Media Award at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA, January 12, 2022
- ABS-CBN TFC News Hollywood correspondent Yong Chavez was nominated for an International Media Award at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards honoring individual publicists, unit still photographers, and entertainment journalists that bring motion picture and television publicity campaigns to life. Organized by the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600), winners will be announced at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 25, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
ICG Publicist Awards Chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main recently revealed the nominees in the following categories:
Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity
Publicist of the Year Award
Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award - Motion Pictures
Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award - Television
Press Award
International Media Award
Chavez, a member of the Hollywood Critics Association, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and the Critics Choice Association, represents ABS-CBN News (Philippines). The organization nominates five international entertainment journalists every year. She was nominated for the International Media Award with Vera Anderson of Cine Premiere (Mexico), Helen Hoehne of ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany), Dean McCarthy of Hit.com.au (Australia) and Raquel Laguna Pardo of Europa Press (Spain).
The announcement has already been picked up by top entertainment media outlets Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline.
"I started my entertainment journalism career in Hollywood to have the opportunity to tell the stories of underrepresented talents, especially Filipinos. To now be recognized for doing that is such an honor," said Chavez. "I believe this is a first-ever nomination for a Philippine outlet, and I'm most delighted to represent ABS-CBN and TFC News. I'm very thankful to ICG for the nomination and to all publicists who fight side by side with us for international and minority media representation and inclusion in Hollywood."
The final winners are determined via online ballot of the general membership, which will be held February 14-24, 2022, and will be announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 25, 2022. The recipients of the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award will be announced soon, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be announced at the ceremony.
For more information, visit https://www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards