ABS CBN : "TFC Win from Home Season 2" gives away brand-new houses and lots and tons of prizes to OFWs worldwide

Life-changing prizes



Miriam Yago of Canada was TFC North America's house and lot winner for TFC Win from Home Season 2



And the lucky winner of a house and lot from Asia Pacific is Jayson Arcillas of Singapore.



All winners - big or small - in the promo were ecstatic and thankful:



"I am really thankful sa opportunity na ibinigay ng TFC at ng Camella. Alam din naman siguro ni Lord na hindi lang makakatulong sa family ko 'to; maraming tao rin ang matutulungan. Sa dami ng pinagdadaanan ng mundo, feeling ko sobrang blessed ako," said Jayson Arcillas.



"Thank you, Lord, for this big blessing. Kasi pinalayas kami sa house namin sa Isabela. Kaya ang mom ko ngayon nakikitira lang sa sister ko. Kaya naman ito po ang pinakamalaking gift na natanggap ko kay God. Answered prayer po ito sa lahat ng kahilingan ko para mabigyan ng komportable na tirahan ang mom ko," said TFC North America house and lot winner Miriam Yago.



Luck strike twice for Noralie Romero from San Diego, California who won $250 this year. "Thank you at nanalo ako uli sa TFC Win from Home this year. Last year, I won $1,000. Lucky me! Napakalaking blessing dahil may kidney failure ang tatay ko sa Pilipinas," she said.



The winners from UAE revealed their plans for their winnings.



"Unang una, it's a great blessing talaga na magkaroon ng sariling bahay, isang opportunity na ibinigay ng Diyos," said Benjamin Maglaqui. "I wasn't able to save a lot in the past six years. Cost of living sa UAE is talagang mataas, so halos break even lang kung may naitabi. But for this one, I can say that I can safe-keep it for the future of my family. Kaya malaki ang pasasalamat ko talaga sa program na 'to," said house and lot winner Benjamin Maglaqui.



Maricel Tomas, Php 200,000 winner, said: "Kalahati po siguro nito ay ilalaan po namin para mapatapos po namin yung pinapagawang bahay sa Pilipinas. Yung iba naman po ay ibabahagi po namin sa pamilya ko po at sa pamilya ng asawa ko."



The complete lists of the December 2021 grand draw winners can be seen on the Facebook pages of TFC US, TFC EMEA and TFC APAC.



"TFC Win from Home Season 2" monthly, major, and grand draws were seen live via TFC regional Facebook pages, @TFCX account on Kumu, and TFC cable and satellite.



"We continued the objective of the first season and that was to spread help and hope to our kababayan living abroad whose lives, together with their families back in the Philippines, have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All collaborators for the second season knew that we wanted to go beyond offering entertainment, products, and services at this time. We wanted to give people life opportunities through innovative ways from the comfort of their homes," said ABS-CBN Global's Head of Events and Experience Joseph Arnie Garcia who is also concurrent Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMEA).

Overseas Filipinos around the world responded enthusiastically, submitting a total number of 51,522 entries throughout the duration of the promo. There were four monthly draws and two major draws. The promo produced 169 winners, including the grand prize winners.

Over Php 4 million worth of cash and special prizes were given away. For the first time, the promo gave away brand new houses and lots.

The winning entry for the house and lot from Europe and Middle East is Benjamin Maglaqui from UAE. Meanwhile, Maricel Tomas also from UAE won Php200,000.