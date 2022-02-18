ABS CBN : Zsa Zsa celebrates 39th showbiz anniversary on 'ASAP Natin 'To'

Catch all of these world-class acts from the country's longest-running musical variety show, "ASAP Natin 'To," this Sunday, 12 NN

Don't miss a birthday treat from Alexa, and more all-star OPM collabs

The February fever continues with all-star performances from your favorite Kapamilya idols, including a grand anniversary treat from Zsa Zsa Padilla, a birthday bash from Alexa Ilacad, and more must-watch OPM collabs this Sunday (February 20) on "ASAP Natin 'To" on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5.

Get ready for a showstopping performance as the Divine Diva herself, Zsa Zsa, celebrates her 39th anniversary in showbiz on the ASAP stage. The celebrations continue with a birthday blowout from ex-"PBB" celebrity housemate and sweet vocal charmer Alexa Ilacad.

Turn up the volume once more for a star-studded dance party hits number from Janine Gutierrez, Enchong Dee, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin, Jameson Blake, Charlie Dizon, Krystal Brimner, Jona, Jason Dy, Sheena Belarmino, Lara Maigue, and the whole "ASAP Natin 'To" family.

Sing your hearts out to must-watch OPM collabs, including a pop tandem performance from Bamboo and Darren; and a soulful duet from KZ and Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez.

The music continues with more vocal showdowns to watch out for, featuring another New Gen Birit sing-off from Janine Berdin, Reiven Umali, JM Yosures, and Elha Nympha; and an all-star musical act from Dingdong Avanzado, Jessa Zaragosa, Jolina Magdangal, Jed Madela, Erik Santos, and Yeng Constantino.

And continue the Feb-Ibig feels with a karaoke love-hits performance from ASAP's finest singers Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, Nina, Erik Santos, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Regine Velasquez in this week's "The Greatest Showdown."

Catch all of these world-class acts from the country's longest-running musical variety show, "ASAP Natin 'To," this Sunday, 12 NN on local TV via Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5, online through Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC, and worldwide via TFC.

Viewers who use any digital TV box at home, such as the TVplus box, only need to rescan their device to watch "ASAP Natin 'To" on TV5 and A2Z.

For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.