  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. ABS-CBN Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
  Report
Summary 
ABS CBN : Zsa Zsa celebrates 39th showbiz anniversary on 'ASAP Natin 'To'

02/18/2022 | 10:41pm EST
Catch all of these world-class acts from the country's longest-running musical variety show, "ASAP Natin 'To," this Sunday, 12 NN

Don't miss a birthday treat from Alexa, and more all-star OPM collabs

The February fever continues with all-star performances from your favorite Kapamilya idols, including a grand anniversary treat from Zsa Zsa Padilla, a birthday bash from Alexa Ilacad, and more must-watch OPM collabs this Sunday (February 20) on "ASAP Natin 'To" on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5.

Get ready for a showstopping performance as the Divine Diva herself, Zsa Zsa, celebrates her 39th anniversary in showbiz on the ASAP stage. The celebrations continue with a birthday blowout from ex-"PBB" celebrity housemate and sweet vocal charmer Alexa Ilacad.

Turn up the volume once more for a star-studded dance party hits number from Janine Gutierrez, Enchong Dee, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin, Jameson Blake, Charlie Dizon, Krystal Brimner, Jona, Jason Dy, Sheena Belarmino, Lara Maigue, and the whole "ASAP Natin 'To" family.

Sing your hearts out to must-watch OPM collabs, including a pop tandem performance from Bamboo and Darren; and a soulful duet from KZ and Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez.

The music continues with more vocal showdowns to watch out for, featuring another New Gen Birit sing-off from Janine Berdin, Reiven Umali, JM Yosures, and Elha Nympha; and an all-star musical act from Dingdong Avanzado, Jessa Zaragosa, Jolina Magdangal, Jed Madela, Erik Santos, and Yeng Constantino.

And continue the Feb-Ibig feels with a karaoke love-hits performance from ASAP's finest singers Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, Nina, Erik Santos, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Regine Velasquez in this week's "The Greatest Showdown."

Catch all of these world-class acts from the country's longest-running musical variety show, "ASAP Natin 'To," this Sunday, 12 NN on local TV via Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5, online through Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC, and worldwide via TFC.

Viewers who use any digital TV box at home, such as the TVplus box, only need to rescan their device to watch "ASAP Natin 'To" on TV5 and A2Z.

For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 19 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 03:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ABS-CBN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 329 M 356 M 356 M
Net income 2021 -4 178 M -81,2 M -81,2 M
Net Debt 2021 24 402 M 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 896 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float 5,72%
Chart ABS-CBN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ABS-CBN Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,30 PHP
Average target price 17,90 PHP
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lopez Katigbak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricardo B. Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Martin L. Lopez Chairman
Raymund Martin T. Miranda Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer
Antonio Jose Uy Periquet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABS-CBN CORPORATION5.56%231
FOX CORPORATION14.85%22 907
DISCOVERY, INC.26.85%19 691
RTL GROUP S.A.9.40%8 872
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-16.01%8 045
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.02%7 163