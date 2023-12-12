###

nerissa_fernandez@abs-cbn.com

https://mytfc.com

- ABS-CBN, a content producer and distributor in the Philippines, has announced the appointment of Rolando "Jun" Del Rosario, Jr. as the new COO of ABS-CBN's global group effective January 1, 2024. He steps into the new role starting next year following the early retirement of current ABS-CBN Global COO Aldrin M. Cerrado which takes effect on December 31, 2023. Del Rosario's new post will be concurrent to his role as the Managing Director of ABS-CBN International (North and Latin America).As the new global group COO, Del Rosario will oversee all of ABS-CBN's international subsidiaries and manage its global flagship brand, The Filipino Channel (TFC). He will lead ABS-CBN's global group in achieving its objective to deliver meaningful and inspiring stories and to showcase world-class Filipino talent across multiple platforms and through events for both Filipino and international audiences.Del Rosario is bringing to his new post over 30 years of experience in the media industry. Starting as an entrepreneur who built his own cable company in the Philippines, Del Rosario moved to holding senior management positions in the ABS-CBN group of companies. He joined ABS-CBN International in 2004 as Product Manager and became the Director for the Cable and Satellite business in 2005. From 2010-2018, he became North America Regional Head of Marketing, then concurrent Global Head of Carriage and Country Manager for Canada. Later in 2018, he became the Managing Director of North and Latin America, leading strategy executions, business operations and profitability for the region.Del Rosario earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the distinguished Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines and took up his Executive MBA Course at the Asian Institute of Management.ABS-CBN Corporation is a content producer and distributor in the Philippines. The Company, by itself and through subsidiaries, is primarily involved in the production of programs, feature films, news and information and audio content for domestic and international audiences.ABS-CBN, by itself and through subsidiaries, produces content and distributes its programs, feature films, and music on different platforms such as cable and satellite TV, domestic free TV, through various partnerships with local and international entities, and third-party platforms, as well as traditional box-office releases. ABS-CBN, by itself or through its subsidiaries, also distributes content through the streaming service, iWantTFC, and through co-production and syndication agreements with international streaming platforms, broadcasters and cable and satellite programmers. Related businesses of ABS-CBN and its subsidiaries include artist and talent management as well as mounting of concerts and events.MEDIA CONTACT:NERISSA FERNANDEZABS-CBN InternationalGlobal Head, Corporate Affairs & PRRegional Head, North & Latin America Corp Affairs & PR