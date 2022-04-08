Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  ABS-CBN Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ABS   PHY0006V1080

ABS-CBN CORPORATION

(ABS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-06
12.94 PHP   -1.97%
12:09aABS CBN : Sagip Pelikula honors Vilma Santos in latest Spotlight series on KTX.ph
PU
12:09aABS CBN : stars and shows honored by award-giving bodies
PU
12:09aABS CBN : KZ Tandingan makes a bold statement in "Winning"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABS CBN : stars and shows honored by award-giving bodies

04/08/2022 | 12:09am EDT
Kapamilya stars and shows were big winners at the Village Pipol (VP) Choice Awards while "Team YeY" was also hailed by the UPLB Gandingan Awards as the Most Development-Oriented Children's Program.

Coco Martin and Daniel Padilla win top plums

ABS-CBN, the country's leading content provider, continues to receive love and recognition from award-giving bodies, including the Village Pipol Choice Awards and the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) Gandingan Awards.

Kapamilya stars and shows were also big winners at the Village Pipol (VP) Choice Awards that was determined by Instagram likes, Facebook shares, and votes from the panel of experts and editorial team.

"He's Into Her" triumphed as the TV Series of the Year, while its lead stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, were named Love Team of the Year. Their team-up (DonBelle) also took home Fandom of the Year.

Belle also scooped up two more awards as she was recognized as the Female Promising Star of the Year and Movie Actress of the Year. On the other hand, Donny was also honored with the Male Promising Star of the Year award together with KD Estrada.

Other Kapamilya winners in the TV category include Coco Martin (TV Actor of the Year) and Charlie Dizon (TV Actress of the Year).

The award-winning MMFF 2021 movie, "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon," nabbed the award for Movie of the Year, while its male lead star Daniel Padilla clinched the Movie Actor of the Year award.

John Leo Datuin Garcia of "Love is Color Blind" won Movie Director of the Year, while the award for Breakthrough Social Media Star of the Year went to one of the actors of the film, Tiktok star Esnyr Ranollo.

Completing the list of winners from ABS-CBN were Sarah Geronimo (Performer of the Year), Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara (BL Love Team of the Year), and Vice Ganda (YouTuber of the Year).

"Team YeY," which features kids showcasing different skills like storytelling, arts and crafts, improvisation of home games, and performing arts, was also hailed by the UPLB Gandingan Awards as the Most Development-Oriented Children's Program. The show can be watched on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV and A2Z. Featured episodes are also available of YeY's YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

For other news, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom

Disclaimer

ABS-CBN Corporation published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
