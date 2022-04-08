ABS CBN : stars and shows honored by award-giving bodies

Coco Martin and Daniel Padilla win top plums
ABS-CBN, the country's leading content provider, continues to receive love and recognition from award-giving bodies, including the Village Pipol Choice Awards and the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) Gandingan Awards.
Kapamilya stars and shows were also big winners at the Village Pipol (VP) Choice Awards that was determined by Instagram likes, Facebook shares, and votes from the panel of experts and editorial team.
"He's Into Her" triumphed as the TV Series of the Year, while its lead stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, were named Love Team of the Year. Their team-up (DonBelle) also took home Fandom of the Year.
Belle also scooped up two more awards as she was recognized as the Female Promising Star of the Year and Movie Actress of the Year. On the other hand, Donny was also honored with the Male Promising Star of the Year award together with KD Estrada.
Other Kapamilya winners in the TV category include Coco Martin (TV Actor of the Year) and Charlie Dizon (TV Actress of the Year).
The award-winning MMFF 2021 movie, "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon," nabbed the award for Movie of the Year, while its male lead star Daniel Padilla clinched the Movie Actor of the Year award.
John Leo Datuin Garcia of "Love is Color Blind" won Movie Director of the Year, while the award for Breakthrough Social Media Star of the Year went to one of the actors of the film, Tiktok star Esnyr Ranollo.
Completing the list of winners from ABS-CBN were Sarah Geronimo (Performer of the Year), Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara (BL Love Team of the Year), and Vice Ganda (YouTuber of the Year).
"Team YeY," which features kids showcasing different skills like storytelling, arts and crafts, improvisation of home games, and performing arts, was also hailed by the UPLB Gandingan Awards as the Most Development-Oriented Children's Program. The show can be watched on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV and A2Z. Featured episodes are also available of YeY's YouTube Channel and Facebook page.
For other news, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom