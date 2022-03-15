"Domination" in Dubai: Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes rock the Jubilee Stage of Expo 2020 Dubai before 10,000 fans

Abu Dhabi - March 18 at the National Theatre of Abu Dhabi with guest artist, Sam Concepcion; and

- March 18 at the National Theatre of Abu Dhabi with guest artist, Sam Concepcion; and Bahrain - March 25 at the Crowned Plaza Bahrain, also with guest, Sam Concepcion. This is in partnership with The Filipino Club in Bahrain.

- It was a fiery segue from a sold-out kick-off concert in Manila just last March 5 to a high energy, super packed Jubilee Stage before 10,000 screaming fans at the Expo 2020 Dubai on March 12. This was what burning hot Filipina singer-actress Gigi De Lana and her band, The Gigi Vibes, did last weekend as they brought their "Domination" concert tour to the Middle East."Live events are back with a vengeance," said ABS-CBN Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa and Global Head of Events Joseph A. Garcia. "We at ABS-CBN TFC, together with our presenting partner, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, are so delighted and grateful to start our Filipino events calendar this year with a bang. Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes truly celebrated Filipino pride and showcased world-class Filipino talent on the world stage right here at Expo 2020 Dubai."From their arrival at the Dubai International Airport to their Meet and Greet at the Al Ghurair Centre in Deira in the heart of beautiful Old Dubai, hordes of fans have been following Gigi and her band with almost the heartfelt excitement of seeing loved ones after a long period of separation. The electric vibes of positivity and pure joy went full force at the one-hour concert at Jubilee Stage. Thousands of fans armed with cell phones took shots and recorded videos of Gigi and her band, danced, and sang along with their songs, both covers and originals."Ang sarap ng pagtanggap sa amin ng mga kabayan namin dito. Maraming, maraming salamat po (It was so heartwarming to see how our countrymen welcomed and received us here. Thank you very much)!" an overwhelmed and grateful De Lana told the local media.Here are some exciting, energy-packed scenes at the Domination Tour Dubai leg of Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes from ABS-CBN Events:From Dubai, the following are the next legs of Domination which are both two-hour full concerts:Tickets in Abu Dhabi are available at Virgin Megastore at the following prices: Platinum - 200 AED; Gold - 160 AED; Silver - 120 AED; and Bronze - 80 AED. For tickets to the Bahrain show, call Ric Advincula at +97339997288. Prices are at: Platinum - 25 BHD (reserved seating); Gold - 15 BHD (free seating); and Silver - 8 BHD (free seating).