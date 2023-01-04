Absa Bank Botswana : CLOSED PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

Closed Period Announcement

Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank") has commenced preparation of financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022. The process will continue for a period that will not extend beyond 31 March 2023, by which date the final year-end results will have been formally published.

In compliance with Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Rules and as a matter of good corporate governance, the Bank hereby declares a closed period effective 01 January 2023, which will be effective until the date the results are published.

During the closed period, the Bank's Directors, Management and

Employees are prohibited from dealing in the Bank's securities until the

announcement of the year-end results.

For more information, please contact:

Titose Musa

Head of Compliance

Absa Bank Botswana Limited +267 367 2870 titose.musa@absa.africa