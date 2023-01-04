Absa Bank Botswana : CLOSED PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

Closed Period Announcement
Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank") has commenced preparation of financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022. The process will continue for a period that will not extend beyond 31 March 2023, by which date the final year-end results will have been formally published.
In compliance with Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Rules and as a matter of good corporate governance, the Bank hereby declares a closed period effective 01 January 2023, which will be effective until the date the results are published.
During the closed period, the Bank's Directors, Management and
Employees are prohibited from dealing in the Bank's securities until the
announcement of the year-end results.
For more information, please contact:
Titose Musa
Head of Compliance
Absa Bank Botswana Limited +267 367 2870 titose.musa@absa.africa
Disclaimer
ABSA Bank Botswana Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 07:27:03 UTC.