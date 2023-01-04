Advanced search
    ABSA   BW0000000025

ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED

(ABSA)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-29
5.160 BWP   -.--%
02:28aAbsa Bank Botswana : Closed period announcement
PU
2022Absa Bank Botswana : NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS - FALSE MEDIA COVERAGE ON ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED (“the Company”) BY THE EXCHANGE AFRICA
PU
2022Absa Bank Botswana to List More Linked Units On BSE
AQ
Absa Bank Botswana : CLOSED PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

01/04/2023 | 02:28am EST
Closed Period Announcement

Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank") has commenced preparation of financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022. The process will continue for a period that will not extend beyond 31 March 2023, by which date the final year-end results will have been formally published.

In compliance with Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Rules and as a matter of good corporate governance, the Bank hereby declares a closed period effective 01 January 2023, which will be effective until the date the results are published.

During the closed period, the Bank's Directors, Management and

Employees are prohibited from dealing in the Bank's securities until the

announcement of the year-end results.

For more information, please contact:

Titose Musa

Head of Compliance

Absa Bank Botswana Limited +267 367 2870 titose.musa@absa.africa

Disclaimer

ABSA Bank Botswana Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 07:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
