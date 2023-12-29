Closed Period Announcement
Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank") has commenced preparation of financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. The process will continue for a period that will not extend beyond 31 March 2024, by which date the final year-end results will have been formally published.
In compliance with Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Rules and as a matter of good corporate governance, the Bank hereby declares a closed period effective 01 January 2024, which will be effective until the date the results are published.
During the closed period, the Bank's Directors, Management and
Employees are prohibited from dealing in the Bank's securities until the
announcement of the final year-end results.
29 December 2023
ENDS
For more information, please contact:
Puseletso Nyamambi
Yonta Leburu
Acting Head of Compliance
Company Secretary
Absa Bank Botswana Limited
Absa Bank Botswana Limited
puseletso.nyamambi@absa.africa
yonta.leburu@absa.africa
