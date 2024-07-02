Closed Period

Announcement

Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Company") has commenced preparation of ﬁnancial statements for the period ended 30 June 2024. The process will continue for a period that will not extend beyond 30 September 2024, by which date the half year results will have been formally published.

In compliance with Botswana Stock Exchange Listing Rules and as a matter of good corporate governance, the Company hereby declares a closed period with effect from 1 July 2024, until the date the half-year results are published.

During the closed period, the Company's Directors, Management and Employees are prohibited from dealing in the Company's securities until the announcement of the half-year results.

By order of the Board 2 July 2024

For more information, please contact: