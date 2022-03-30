Absa Bank Botswana : CONDENSED RESULTS OF THE AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 03/30/2022 | 03:45am EDT Send by mail :

Economic outlook Global outlook The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that global economic growth will decelerate from 5.9% in 2021 to 4.4% in 2022 before softening further to 3.8% in 2023. There are several downside risks to global growth including the possibility of new COVID-19 variants that would lead to a reimposition of related restrictions, elevated inﬂation, the rising geopolitical risks and ﬁnancial stress driven by record-high debt levels. Inﬂationary pressures continue to rise globally driven by base effects higher commodity prices and supply-chain disruptions. Sub-Saharan Africa According to IMF projections sub-Saharan Africa is set to grow by 3.7% in 2022 lower than the 4% growth in 2021. Favorable base effects, accommodative Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the year ended 31 December 2021 policies, a stronger global backdrop that supported higher commodity prices and multilateral support have been key drivers behind the continent's 2021 growth trajectory. In 2022 we expect infrastructure investments, full reopening of economies, digitalization, the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and higher commodity prices to support sub-Saharan Africa economies. Headwinds to Africa's outlook include poor vaccination rates across the region, tighter global ﬁnancial conditions, volatile weather conditions, high inﬂation rates, elevated debt burdens and ﬁscal consolidation. Domestic economy The economy recovered by 8.6% in the twelve months to September 2021 compared to a contraction of 7.3 % in the year to September 2020. The higher growth rate was driven by base effects from a substantial contraction in 2020 and a recovery across most sectors of the economy. Condensed consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position As at 31 December 2021 Effective interest income Effective interest expense Net interest income Fee and commission income Fee and commission expense Net fee and commission income Net trading and investing income Other income Total income Expected credit losses/ Impairment losses Net operation income Staff costs Infrastructure costs Administration and general expenses Operating expenses Proﬁt before tax Taxation Proﬁt for the period Other comprehensive income (OCI) Items that may be reclassiﬁed subsequently to proﬁt or loss: Movement in ﬁnancial assets at fair value through OC Fair value losses arising during the year Deferred tax Total other comprehensive income for the year net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period net of tax Earnings per share Basic and diluted (thebe per share) Headline earnings per share Basic and diluted (thebe per share) 31 Dec 2021 P'000 Year ended Year ended 31 Dec 2020 P'000 % Change 2 12 (1) 10 (3) 14 19 21 5 (70) 20 (479 573) (7) (128 926) 11 (339 912) (5) (948 411) (4) 81 133 69 (15 546) (1) 3 420 (19) Assets Cash Balances at the Central Bank Trading portfolio assets Derivative ﬁnancial instruments Financial assets at fair value through OCI Loans and advances to banks Due from related companies Loans and advances to customers Other receivables Property plant and equipment Intangible assets Deferred tax assets Current tax asset Total assets Equity and liabilities Liabilities Deposits from banks Due to related companies Customer deposits Derivative ﬁnancial instruments Other payables Provisions Current tax payable Debt securities in issue Subordinated debt Total liabilities 4 4 Shareholders' equity Stated capital General risk reserves Fair value reserves Share-based payment reserve Share capital reserve Retained income Total equity attributable to equity holders Total equity and liabilities 72 69 69 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2021 FVOCI investment Share-based Total equity Stated General risk revaluation payment Retained Share capital attributable to capital reserve reserve reserve earnings reserve shareholders P'000 P'000 P'000 P'000 P'000 P'000 P'000 Balance at 1 January 2020 17 108 118 347 2 373 3 323 2 079 455 2 060 2 222 666 Proﬁt for the year - - - - 296 746 - 296 746 Other comprehensive loss for the year - - (12 126) - - - (12 126) Total comprehensive income for the period - - (12 126) - 296 746 - 284 620 Dividends paid - - - - (213 040) - (213 040) Recognition of share based payments - - - (2 203) - - (2 203) Transfers from/(to) retained earnings - - - - 43 348 - 43 348 Total transactions with owners - - - (2 203) (169 692) - (171 895) Balance at 31 December 2020 17 108 118 347 (9 753) 1 120 2 206 509 2 060 2 335 391 Balance at 01 January 2021 17 108 118 347 (9 753) 1 120 2 206 509 2 060 2 335 391 Proﬁt for the year - - - - 502 592 - 502 592 Other comprehensive income - - (12 553) - - - (12 553) Total comprehensive income - - (12 553) - 502 592 - 490 039 Payment of dividends - - - - (258 533) - (258 533) Recognition of share based payments - - - 2 509 - - 2 509 Transfers from/(to) retained earnings - 15 495 - - (15 495) - - Total transactions with owners - 15 495 - 2 509 (274 028) - (256 024) Balance at 31 December 2021 17 108 133 842 (22 306) 3 629 2 435 073 2 060 2 569 406 Year ended 31 Dec 2020 P'000 % Change 645 784 (1) 775 787 (34) 212 332 (60) 48 430 (42) 2 042 225 (4) 1 010 533 17 1 404 496 21 13 904 310 7 152 775 (21) 252 083 (2) 2 717 (16) 110 635 (3) 5 762 (100) 20 567 869 553 623 43 350 958 (10) 15 903 147 3 42 396 2 375 858 9 37 828 (15) - 394 192 574 476 18 232 478 17 108 118 347 (9 753) 1 120

2 060 2 206 509 2 335 391 20 567 869 5 - (13) 3 4 - 13 129 224 - 10 10 5 range since May 2021 the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained the bank rate ﬂat at 3.75% due to the need to support economic recovery and its belief that the upward pressures were cost-push transitory factors that do not require policy tightening. The easing of COVID-19 containment measures allowed economic activity to resume boosting business sentiment and improved economic activity including resumption of global trade in diamonds. Mining sector expanded by 15.6% in the year to September 2021 compared to a contraction of 22.2 % in the year to September 2020. The construction sector growth was driven by the implementation of major infrastructural projects that had been delayed because of COVID-19 related containment measures. Non-mining GDP grew by 6.9 % in the year to September 2021. Inﬂation and monetary policy Inﬂation increased signiﬁcantly from an average of 1.9% in 2020 to 6.7% in 2021. Headline inﬂation breached the upper bound of the Central Bank's 3 - 6% target range since May 2021 reaching a 10-year high of 8.9% year on year in July 2021 and remained above 8% for rest the year. The rise in inﬂation was underpinned by modest recovery in domestic demand resulting from the easing of COVID-19 containment measures and upward changes in administered prices and levies/taxes. Despite inﬂation being above the target Financial performance We note with optimism a steady recovery in both the local and global market as economies begin to slowly recover from impact of COVID-19. Some economies are re-opening and we expect to see this transition to full opening of economies in the next coming years. We anticipate that key sectors such as mining and tourism will continue to make headway which will ultimately lead to recovery of our local economy. The operating environment continues to be very challenging given the signiﬁcant impact COVID-19 has had on both operations and humanity as a whole. We areencouraged by the continued momentum of our business and its operational resilience which has culminated in recovery of our ﬁnancial performance. We continue with our strategy to put our people and customers ﬁrst when it comes to safety and protection against COVID-19 and its impact as well as build on operational capabilities to ensure we are ﬂexible and innovative enough to meet the demands of the ever changing economic and socio landscape. Statement of comprehensive income Although we are still in the recovery journey our response strategy as a bank has yielded a pleasing set of ﬁnancial results for the year under review signaling the recovery of both our ﬁnancial performance and business environment. Our digital strategy portfolio management strategies revenue diversiﬁcation strategies together with operational efﬁciencies strategy have all contributed positively to our ﬁnancial performance. To this end we saw a material recovery in our proﬁtability by 81% compared to 2020. This translates to full year proﬁt of P659 million. Condensed consolidated statement of cash ﬂows For the year ended 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2021 P'000 Cash ﬂows from operating activities Cash used in operations Net increase in loans and advances to customers Interest received Interest paid Income taxes paid net of refunds Increase in deposits due to customers Increase in amounts due from related parties Increase in long term deposits to other banks Net increase/ (decrease) in long term loans due to related parties Decrease in statutory reserve with the Central Bank (Increase)/decrease in derivative ﬁnancial instruments (249 304) (1 027 621) 1 331 084 (316 216) (123 820) 497 631 (139 593) 240 107 41 500 60 986 (25 209) Net cash generated from operating activities 289 545 Cash ﬂows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment Proceeds from disposal of trading portfolio assets Purchase of trading portfolio assets Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Payments for intangible assets Increase/ (decrease) in long term investment securities held at FVOCI (23 295) 591 870 (463 465) 298 - (197 567) Net cash used in investing activities (92 159) Cash ﬂows from ﬁnancing activities Dividends paid to shareholders Issuance of debt securities Redemption of debt securities Proceeds from subordinated debt Payment of lease liabilities (258 533) 167 087 (220 201) - (32 583) Net cash (used in)/generated in ﬁnancing activities (344 230) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (146 844) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 4 592 116 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 4 445 272 Segment performance For the year ended 31 Dec 2021 1 287 801 1 522 860 1 607 004 (891 270) (697 781) (535 463) (283 280) (115 472) (180 306) 388 496 3 050 (710 232) (606 432) (169 693) 250 651 497 400 131 000 215 660 776 490 (33 552) (69 502) (88 000) (28 211) 60 756 31 Dec 2020 P'000 (2 552) 48 Segment performance For the year ended 31 Dec 2020 Statement of comprehensive income Net interest income Net fee and commission income Net trading and other income Total income Expected credit losses Net operating income Operating expenses Proﬁt before tax Taxation Proﬁt for the year Statement of ﬁnancial position Assets Derivative ﬁnancial instruments Financial assets held at fair value through OCI Loans and advances to customers Trading portfolio assets Other assets Total assets Liabilities Customer deposits 3 815 626 Derivative ﬁnancial instruments Debt securities in issue Subordinated debt Other liabilities Total liabilities Retail andCorporate and Barclays Plc Business Investment transitionalBanking P'000 Banking P'000 801 054 253 949 337 889 40 655 28 405 113 637 1 167 348 408 241 (220 718) 946 630 (42 517) 365 724 (728 032) (136 456) 218 598 229 268 (60 278) (25 382) 158 320 203 886 Retail andCorporate and Business InvestmentBanking P'000 Banking P'000 -48 430 2 042 225 - 10 098 810 3 805 500 - 212 332 - costs ConsolidatedP'000 P'000 - 1 055 003 - 378 544 - 142 042 - 1 575 589 - (263 235) - (83 923) 1 312 354 (83 923) (948 411) 363 943 (65 460) 18 463 (67 197) 296 746 Other ConsolidatedP'000 P'000 -48 430 - 2 042 225 - 13 904 310 - 212 332 12 141 035 4 066 262 -4 360 572 4 360 572 9 079 250 - 4 360 572 20 567 869 6 823 897 42 396 - - - 15 903 147 - 394 192 42 396 - 394 192 574 476 - - 574 476 - 1 318 267 1 318 267 10 047 918 6 866 293 1 318 267 18 232 478

4 592 116 Notes to the condensed consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 Accounting policies 1. Reporting entity and basis of accounting Absa Bank Botswana (the "Bank") is a public company listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange and domiciled in Botswana. The annual ﬁnancial statements of the group for the year ended 31 December 2021 comprise the company and its wholly owned subsidiaries Absa Insurance Services (Pty) Ltd and Absa Securities Botswana (Pty) Ltd (together referred to as 'the Group'). Absa Insurance Services (Pty) Ltd (private limited company) is an insurance agent which earns its fees from referral of life and non-life insurance products. Absa Securities Botswana (Pty) Ltd is an entity licensed by the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority to conduct securities activities that include investment advisory and market maker activities. Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank") offers a range of retail business corporate and investment and wealth management solutions. The Group's condensed consolidated annual ﬁnancial results have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRS-IC") Financial Reporting Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and the Botswana Stock Exchange Listings Requirement. They do not include all the information required for a complete set of annual ﬁnancial statements. However selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are signiﬁcant to understanding the changes in the Group's ﬁnancial position and performance since the last annual ﬁnancial statements The accounting policies are the same as the last ﬁnancial statements and there has not been any signiﬁcant changes except for where the Group has adopted all of the new and revised standards and interpretations issued by the IASB and the IFRIC that are relevant to its operations and effective for consolidated reporting periods beginning on 1 January 2021. These annual ﬁnancial statements were authorised for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on 22 March 2022. 2. Use of judgements and estimates In preparing these annual ﬁnancial statements management has made judgements estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of the assets and liabilities income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The signiﬁcant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied in the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. 3. Proﬁt before income tax Proﬁtability for the year has been signiﬁcantly impacted by the recovery in our impairments as well as improved performance of transactional volumes as a result of economic recovery as COVID-19 restrictions were eased. 4. Contingent liabilities and commitments There has been no signiﬁcant change in the nature of contingent liabilities and commitments with off-balance sheet risk from those reported in the annual ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. 31-Dec-21 P'000 31-Dec-20 P'000 Undrawn commitments to customers Letters of credit Guarantees 2 644 870 19 489 310 786 2 209 233 31 999 210 043 2 975 145 2 451 275 Expected credit losses (7 258) (12 598) Total contingent liabilities 2 967 887 2 438 677 5. Capital commitments At 31 December 2021 the commitments for capital expenditure authorised and contracted for amounted to P27 million (31 December 2020: P3 million) and there were no commitments for capital expenditure authorised but not yet contracted for. 6. Related party transactions There has been no signiﬁcant change in the nature of related party transactions from those reported in the annual ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. 7. Independent auditors report Our independent auditors Ernst & Young have audited the annual ﬁnancial statements of Absa Bank Botswana Limited and their auditor's report on the annual ﬁnancial statements is available for inspection at the Bank's registered ofﬁce. 5th Floor Building 4 Prime Plaza Plot 74358 Central Business District Gaborone 8. Events occurring after reporting date A ﬁnal dividend amounting to P236 million (full year dividend P319 million) was declared on 22 March 2022 subject to regulatory approval. There has been no changes in the estimates and judgment applied to determine the ﬁnancial position at 31 December 2021. These have been included as part of the accounting policies of the Group. The estimates applied most speciﬁcally as they relate to the calculation of impairment of loans and advances were based on a range of forecast economic conditions as at that date. The directors are not aware of any other events (as deﬁned per IAS 10 events after the Reporting Period) after the reporting date of 31 December 2021 and the date of authorization of these condensed consolidated ﬁnancial results. On aggregate our total revenue grew by 5% year on year primarily out of the momentum in our non-funded income which grew double digit on account of recovery of economic activities in 2021. Our strategic intent to drive fee income has paid off as noted on our net fee and commission income growing by 14%. This growth was propelled by digital drive and adoption coupled with the momentum on transaction volumes during the year under review. Fee and commission expense reduced by 3% year on year in line with pricing/recovery strategies and a resultant beneﬁt in foreign exchange movements. Net Interest income continues to be subdued during this reporting period. Although we have enjoyed healthy balance sheet growth in our Retail and Business Banking (RBB) segment net interest margins remained squeezed owing to the policy rate cuts in 2020 and thin market liquidity which pushed up cost of funding by 12% compared to previous period. Gross interest income grew 2% year on year and net interest income contracted by 1% over the same period. Expected credit losses experienced a material improvement of 70% as compared to prior year this is owing to the prudent approach that we took in 2020 in response to signiﬁcant stresses we forecasted due to impacts of COVID-19. This strategy provided sound base cover from a credit loss perspective and has beneﬁted the 2021 performance signiﬁcantly. The support we had accorded to our customers in 2020 with credit relief and payment moratoriums gave them much needed relief during a very difﬁcult and challenging time. We remain proud of this initiative as it did not only provide much needed relief but also formed a solid base for economic recovery. During the year under review performance of expected credit losses was also enhanced by the stability of our portfolio performance, pro-active risk management, collection strategies and an improvement in macro-economic variables which are a signiﬁcant contributor to our impairment modelling process. As a business operational efﬁciency remains a key strategic objective to achieve an improving and stable cost to income ratio. For the period under review our operational costs remained well contained with an overall total reduction of 4% year on year. This consequently has improved our cost to income ratio to 55% as opposed to 60% in the previous period. The reduction was as a result of strong cost containment strategies coupled with reduction in separation costs and the absence of once off costs relating to staff voluntary separation exercise incurred in the prior year. Over and above the separation spend our underlying operational costs remained well controlled in light of both optimization and cost avoidance strategies which we have deployed. Statement of ﬁnancial position Our balance sheet remains solid and on an upward trajectory. With a total ﬁnancial position of P21 billion we have grown by 5% and maintained the structural composition intact year on year with adequate capital levels to support future growth. Customer loans and advances grew by 7% year on year mainly driven by growth opportunities in our RBB segment. The P496 million increase in deposit was as a result of our active client acquisition and penetration strategies which enabled us to bank the needs of our customers and grow our deposit base. The overall market liquidity remains quite subdued due to competing needs for funding across different sectors. We closed the year with strong capital and liquidity levels. Our regulatory capital position stood at P3 billion representing a ratio of 18% against the current regulatory limit of 12.5% and liquid asset ratio closed at 15% well above the regulatory minimum of 10%. The economic outlook remains challenged given the signiﬁcance of the recovery that still needs to occur but the macro-economic outlook remains promising given the forecasted recovery in GDP and other macro-economic factors locally and globally. We forge ahead cautiously with optimism as we continue to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the world builds a new normal post this. Our key focus will continue to be delivering value to our customers and enabling them to reach their possibilities by providing right banking solutions as we also continue to shape our entity into one that is resilient efﬁcient and relevant for our times. Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) 2021 brought with it some semblance of recovery in key sectors like mining. We saw the economic activities spin back to pre-COVID-19 days especially in the diamond sector. CIB is a key contributor to the diamond sector and this presented us with an opportunity to review our appetite which ultimately contributed positively to our trade business. We also saw the resuscitation of the property sector evidenced by several key infrastructure projects across the country. We remain encouraged by these recovery indicators as they will be beneﬁcial in the future. A notable strain was evident in market liquidity with deposits constrained as Public Sector spending budgets reduced and ﬁscal policy adjustments were made to accommodate the economic impact of COVID-19. This led to tighter liquidity and margin compression in our market. We undertook deliberate efforts to attract the right deposits through our various strategies that delivered healthy growth in our deposit base. We must hasten to state that the slowdown in most economic activity gave us the opportunity to embed our digital agenda with a view of ensuring we provide sustainable future-ﬁt solutions. This bolstered our growth on client acquisition propelled us to deepen relationships with existing clients and deliver double digit growth in our fee income earning us notable recognition as 'Market Leader Cash Management' awarded by Euromoney Awards of Excellence 2021 and 'Best Investment Bank of the year' awarded by African Banker Awards 2021. We supported our clients to extend credit relief measures during very tough economic conditions a measure we deemed critical in ensuring the sustainability of businesses. This intervention resulted in strong recovery by businesses resulting in positive impairment which recovered in excess of 140% year on year. Going forward our focus will be centered on supporting our customers rebuild their businesses and subsequently support economic growth. This will be achieved through providing balance sheet optimization and fostering the Public and Private Sector Partnerships (PPP's) to support government economic agenda for the delivery of key infrastructure projects. We will continue with strategic partnerships to enhance our customer value proposition and remain competitive. Retail and Business Banking Retail and Business Banking have turned up resilient in delivering its strategy despite the challenging times we are currently experiencing. Retail Banking In the year 2021 we remained customer centric through our spirit of Africanacity - helping our customers get things done. This was underpinned by our focus on digitalisation and transactional primacy ultimately diversifying revenue streams for the Bank and improving customer experience. We have displayed solid assets (advances) year on year growth of 9%. Overall revenue grew by 10% year on year largely driven by non - interest income growth of 6% whilst net-interest income grew 7% year on year. We continued our journey of growth and putting our customer needs at the centre of what we do. At the back of this we launched several propositions and product enhancements like • Spark By Absa Botswana which is our digital wallet to drive ﬁnancial inclusion

• QR cash withdrawals on ATMs which allows customer to draw cash without using a card

• Absa Merchant portal which is a one - stop- shop providing merchants with transactional volumes sales turnover and other data insights to better understand their business performance

• Forex debit cards for United State of America's Dollar (USD) and South African Rand (ZAR) accounts

• Family Banking where our customers can now enjoy world class banking as a family

• Multiple rewards and discount propositions for our customers to enjoy at various retail outlets

• Botshelo Life Cover offering both term assurance and whole of life plans and lastly

• 105% home loan ﬁnancing making home ownership easier for our customers. Through these we have seen a 5% year on year growth in customer numbers. This is a true reﬂection of Africanacity - helping our customers get things done. The availability of self- service and alternative banking channels have led to a 21% year on year growth in the number of customers utilizing our digital platforms. We continue to enhance these channels to create seamless customer experience. We partnered with Mascom Botswana to allow our customers free access to the Absa Botswana App and will be extending this partnership to other mobile network providers. Looking ahead our focus will be on creating new customer relationships and deepening existing ones. We aim towards driving ﬁnancial inclusion by creating ﬁnancial linkages between the unbanked and the banked communities through the Spark By Absa Botswana digital wallet. We believe that digitalization is a key cornerstone for banking going forward and therefore have a clear focus on growing our self-service capability which remains imperative and an area of focus. Our colleagues remain integral to the service that we offer clients and how we embody Africanacity in the way we serve our valued clients and are a critical cog as we evolve ourselves to become more digitally led. We look forward to delivering even better service to our clients with a commitment to continue to innovate and ﬁnd solutions that make us the leading transactional bank in the market. Business Banking Business Banking has remained resilient despite the COVID-19 challenges and displayed growth in assets liabilities revenue contribution and proﬁtability. Our business strategy focus is on driving Agriculture Enterprise Supply Chain Development (ESD) program and the Commercial Assets ﬁnance (CAF) through major water projects construction and mining. We have also driven capacity building through the ESD Business Club where 973 enterprises have been trained in partnership with Botswana Uniﬁed Revenue Services (BURS) Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) and independent business services providers such as Collective Value Chain Creation and Tokafala. We also signed several Memorandum of Understanding with various organisations and companies to enable Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to access their supplier value chain. In our effort to promote the digital channels we have on boarded a signiﬁcant number of our customers on the Business Internet banking platform. Business Banking will continue to drive its momentum to assist SMEs to access funding and capacitate them to manage their businesses. We will also drive the usage of digital channels improve the ease of doing business and supporting our client base to grow and contribute positively to the economy. Agriculture Asset Finance and ESD program remains our critical focus areas to grow the Business Banking portfolio. Our focus will remain largely around creating new customer relationships and deepening existing ones by creating enhancing and delivering products which offer value for money to our customers. The need to diversify revenue streams as a result of improved customer experience is critical and a priority. Citizenship Absa Bank Botswana remains conﬁdent in the interventions that it has developed to address the continued social and economic development of the communities in which we operate. We have made signiﬁcant progress in delivering our citizenship strategy which is anchored on Thought Leadership Education and Skills development and Environmental Sustainability. We launched our inaugural Hackathon and Incubation Program which mobilised youth innovators connected them with existing clients from our Business Banking portfolio so they can appreciate their major challenges and provide them with a platform to create innovative solutions. Over a period of 8 weeks the teams attended weekly learning sessions with industry experts including Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA) The Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) and Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) and attended an entrepreneurship boot camp with The NeoHub. Our digital learning platform ReadytoWork remains relevant and continues to make an important contribution to the education of young people. In 2021 ReadytoWork was utilised to train the youth in partnership with the USAID funded DREAMS program where youth and adolescents learn critical life skills to enable them to become economically active. We launched the Absa Youth Hub an online platform dedicated to building capacity as well as upskill the vulnerable youth group aged between 18 -25. The Youth Hub is being implemented in partnership with a youth owned entity iBranch Recruiters and utilises the ReadytoWork and connect participants with human resource practitioners/recruiters. F.G. Mogae Scholarship Fund is one of our key Citizenship programs where we provide scholarships to deserving young Batswana who require ﬁnancial assistance to pursue their masters. We have supported over 75 Batswana to date with the latest intake taking place in 2021 with a focus on Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics. Absa Bank Botswana has continued with its Women in Business Webinars which seek to educate and inspire women who are running their own businesses and those who aspire to become entrepreneurs. Our Colleague volunteering program remains an integral part of our Citizenship Agenda. We continue to encourage our colleagues to play an active role in building communities by providing small grants matched funding and time off work to share their skills. Our major campaign in 2021 was our tree planting campaign where we seek to conserve our environment and contribute to solving the issue of climate change. In an effort to continue to address the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic Absa Bank Botswana donated masks to pupils of the Hukuntsi Sub District and water tanks to communities across Botswana. Looking ahead Absa projects Botswana 's real GDP growth to soften from 12.5% in 2021 to 5.2% in 2022 as activity levels out following an initial rebound. Growth in 2022 will be underpinned by the recovery in key sectors such as mining as the effects of the pandemic recede and commodity prices rebound. The rise in diamond output will continue to be driven by additional investment in productive capacity and increased international demand for luxury goods caused by the continuing economic recovery in developed markets. The non-mining sectors are also expected to improve supported by accommodative monetary conditions implementation of business environment reforms and government interventions against COVID-19 including the Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan (ERTP). Upside risks to the inﬂation outlook remain elevated in 2022. The rise in commodity prices particularly fuel and food prices remain a key threat to Botswana's inﬂation outlook in 2022. The country's monetary policy will undergo a major overhaul as the Central Bank has revealed plans to make operational changes in order to improve the effectiveness of the transmission mechanism and its ability to inﬂuence monetary conditions. The effects of COVID-19 continues to have an impact on the business performance. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Botswana and it's key source markets will be fundamental to the economy's sustained recovery. Absa will continue to support the communities that we operate in their journey to recover from the pandemic. We will also continue to prioritise our customers and employees safety by providing the necessary support and enhancement and expansion of our self-service channels. We continue to focus on our strategy on being a digitally powered bank with a renewed focus on diversifying our revenue and being our customers primary partner. Dividend Notice is hereby given that a ﬁnal dividend of 27.69 thebe per share for the year ended 31 December 2021 was declared on 22 March 2022 and subject to regulatory approval will be payable on 20 May 2022 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 10 May 2022 with an ex-dividend date of 06 May 2022. 