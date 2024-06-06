Constitution of Absa Bank Botswana Limited 2024
CONSTITUTION OF
ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED
A public company incorporated according to the laws of Botswana
under company registration number
BW00001237900
AS ADOPTED BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION PASSED ON THE
27 DAY OF JUNE 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
ISSUE OF NEW SECURITIES
11
8.
COMMISSION
14
9.
TRANSFER OF SHARES / SECURITIES
14
10.
DISTRIBUTIONS
14
11.
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE ON ACQUISITION OF SHARES
15
12.
RESERVES
15
13.
ISSUE OF STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS
16
14.
EXERCISE OF POWERS RESERVED TO SHAREHOLDERS
16
15.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
17
16.
MANAGEMENT REVIEW BY SHAREHOLDERS
17
17.
DISSENTING SHAREHOLDER MAY REQUIRE COMPANY TO PURCHASE SHARES
17
18.
SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS
18
19.
ANNUAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS
19
20.
VOTING AT MEETINGS
22
21.
POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE BOARD
23
22.
MAJOR TRANSACTIONS
28
23.
BORROWING POWERS
28
24.
PROCEEDINGS OF BOARD
29
25.
MANAGING DIRECTOR - APPOINTMENT AND DISMISSAL
32
2
26.
DUTIES AND POWERS OF THE MANAGING DIRECTOR
32
27.
TERMINATION OF EMPLOYMENT - EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
32
28.
INTERESTED DIRECTORS
32
29.
REMUNERATION, LOANS AND OTHER BENEFITS OF DIRECTORS
33
30.
INDEMNITY AND INSURANCE FOR DIRECTORS
33
31.
COMPANY SECRETARY
33
32.
AUDITORS
34
33.
ACCOUNTING
35
34.
PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES
35
35.
KING IV REPORT ON GOVERNANCE ("KING IV")
35
36.
AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS
36
37.
MISCELLANEOUS
36
38.
REMOVAL FROM THE REGISTER
38
3
1. INTRODUCTION
-
Incorporation
The Company is a public company with limited liability established and validly existing under the laws of Botswana. It is Listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange and is a separate legal entity with perpetual corporate existence capable of suing and being sued and has the power and authority to own assets.
- Objects of Company
1.2.1. The objects of the Company shall include:
- conducting "banking business" in accordance with the Banking Act; and
- conducting any activities or taking any action connected to or supportive of the banking business,
in line with the strategic objectives of the Company and in accordance with the laws of Botswana.
2. INTERPRETATION
In this Constitution, the headings of the clauses are for the purpose of convenience and reference only and shall not be used in the interpretation of nor modify nor amplify the terms of this Constitution nor any clause hereof. Unless a contrary intention clearly appears:
2.1. The following terms shall have the meanings assigned to them hereunder and cognate expressions shall have corresponding meanings, namely:
- "Annual Meeting" means the annual meeting of Shareholders held pursuant to the Companies Act;
- "Balance sheet date" means such date as the Board adopts as the Company's balance sheet date;
- "Bank of Botswana Act" means the Bank of Botswana Act, [Cap 55:01], as may be amended;
- "Banking Act" means the Banking Act, [Cap 46:04], as may be amended;
- "Banking Requirements" means, collectively, the Bank of Botswana Act, the Banking Act, the Licensing Policy, the Corporate Governance Guidelines and any other regulations, guidelines or requirements which may be issued under the Bank of Botswana Act or the
4
Banking Act;
- "Board" means the Directors whose number is not less than the required quorum acting together as the board of Directors of the Company;
- "Botswana Stock Exchange" means the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited, a company incorporated in terms of the Companies Act and it includes its successor or assigns;
- "Central Bank" means the Bank of Botswana established under the Bank of Botswana Act;
- "Chairperson" means the chairperson of the Board elected in terms of this Constitution;
- "Class" means a class of Securities having identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions and includes or excludes securities which the Company in its discretion deems to be of, or not of, that Class;
- "Company" means Absa Bank Botswana Limited, registration number BW00001237900;
- "Companies Act" means the Companies Act [Cap 42:01], as may be amended;
- "Constitution" means this Constitution and shall include any subsequent amendments thereof by special resolution in accordance with the Companies Act;
- "Corporate Governance Guidelines" means the Guidelines on Corporate Governance for banks / financial institutions licensed and supervised by the Central Bank issued by the Central Bank, pursuant to its authority set forth in the Bank of Botswana Act (CAP 55:01) on 14 November 2022, as may be amended;
- "Court" means the High Court of Botswana;
2.1.16. "Director" means a person appointed and continuing in office for the time being, as a director of the Company, in accordance with this Constitution;
- "General Meeting" means any meeting of the Shareholders of the Company;
- "Interests Register" means a register kept by the Company at its registered office pursuant to the Companies Act;
- "Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector" shall have the meaning assigned to it under the
Corporate Governance Guidelines and, to the extent not already covered under the Corporate Governance Guidelines, as may from time to time be designated under and in terms of applicable governance regulations such as, but not limited to, King IV (as defined in clause 35 below) and any code of best practice on corporate governance adopted or recommended
5
by the Securities Exchange;
- "Licensing Policy" means the licensing requirements of the Central Bank set forth in the Licensing Policy paper issued by the Central Bank in accordance with section 6 of the Banking Act and regulations thereunder;
- "Listed" has the meaning given in the Listing Rules;
- "Listing Rules" mean the Securities Exchange listing requirements in force, as amended from time to time;
- "Major Transaction" has the same meaning given in the Companies Act;
- "Ordinary Resolution" means a resolution of Shareholders approved by a simple majority of the votes of those Shareholders entitled to vote and voting on a question;
- "Personal Representative" means:
- in relation to a deceased individual Shareholder, the executor, administrator or trustee of the estate of that Shareholder;
- in relation to a bankrupt individual Shareholder, the assignee in bankruptcy of that Shareholder; and
- in relation to any other individual Shareholder, a person appointed or deemed to have been appointed to administer property under either the Administration of Estates Act [Cap 31:01], as may be amended, or the Insolvency Act [Cap 52:02], as may be amended, or a manager appointed or deemed to have been appointed thereunder, and a donee of an enduring power of attorney;
- "Representative" means a person appointed as a proxy or representative under clause 20.3 or a Personal Representative;
- "Secretary" includes an official of the Company, regardless of his title, who performs duties normally performed by a company secretary, and the word Company Secretary, bears the same meaning;
- "Securities" has the same meaning assigned to it in the Securities Act [Cap 56:08], as may be amended;
- "Securities Exchange" means the Botswana Stock Exchange and any exchange on which
Securities are traded;
6
- "Share" means a share in the share capital of the Company the issue of and rights attaching to which are provided for by this Constitution, and the word "Shares" shall be construed accordingly;
- "Shareholder" means a person:
- registered in the Interests Register as the holder of one or more Shares; and
- until such time as his, her or its name is entered in the register, a person named as a Shareholder in the application for registration of the Constitution of the Company at the time of incorporation of the Company;
- "Solvency Test" has the meaning given in the Companies Act;
- "Special Meeting" means a special meeting of Shareholders called in accordance with the Companies Act;
- "Special Resolution" means a resolution of Shareholders approved by a majority of 75 percent of the votes of the Shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolution; and
- Subsidiary means a subsidiary within the meaning of section 6 of the Companies Act.
- Words importing:
- any one gender include the other gender;
- the singular include the plural and vice versa;
- natural persons include created entities (corporate or unincorporated) and the State and vice versa; and
- a reference to a party in this Constitution includes the party's successors, permitted assigns and nominees.
- When any number of days is prescribed in this Constitution, same shall be calculated exclusively of the first and inclusively of the last day, unless the last day falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, in which case, the last day shall be the next succeeding day which is not a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday.
- Any reference to an enactment is to that enactment as at the date of the effective date hereof and as amended or re- enacted from time to time.
- Where figures are referred to in numerals and in words, if there is any conflict between the two, the words shall prevail.
7
- References to "including" and "in particular" shall not be construed restrictively but shall mean "including, without limitation to the generality of the foregoing" and "in particular, but without limitation to the generality of the foregoing" respectively.
- Any reference to an agreement or other document shall be to such agreement or other document, as amended, supplemented, varied, novated or restated from time to time.
- Any reference to a particular section in an enactment is to that section as at the effective date of this Constitution, and as amended, re-enacted or replaced from time to time and/or equivalent measure in such enactment, provided that, if as a result of such amendment, re-enactment or replacement, the specific requirements of a section referred to in this Constitution are changed, the relevant provision of this Constitution shall be read also as if it had been amended as necessary, without the necessity for an actual amendment.
- Words or expressions that are defined in the Companies Act or in the Listing Rules shall have the same meaning in this Constitution, except as otherwise expressly provided in this Constitution.
- Any schedules attached to this Constitution form an integral part thereof.
3. COMPANIES ACT, BANKING ACT AND LISTING RULES
-
Companies Act and Banking Act
The Company, the Board, each Director and each Shareholder of the Company have the rights, powers, duties and obligations set out in the Companies Act except to the extent that, as permitted by the Companies Act and the Banking Act, they are negated or modified by this Constitution.
- Incorporation of Listing Rules
Those provisions of the Listing Rules which are required by the Listing Rules to be contained or incorporated by reference in this Constitution, as they may be modified by any ruling of the Securities Exchange relevant to the Company, will be deemed to be incorporated in this Constitution and have the same effect as though they were set out in full with any necessary modification;
- Listing Rules prevail
While the Company is Listed, should there be any provision in this Constitution that is inconsistent with the Listing Rules relevant to the Company, the Listing Rules shall prevail.
8
3.4. Compliance with Listing Rules
3.4.1. Subject to:
- the terms of any ruling from time to time given by the Securities Exchange; and
- the requirements of the Companies Act and any other applicable legislative or regulatory requirement, including but not limited to the Banking Act,
the Company shall for so long as it is Listed, comply with the Listing Rules.
4. DEBENTURES
Subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, the Banking Act and the Listing Rules, any debenture shall be issued at such value, and issued at such a discount or at such a premium upon such terms as to:
- conversion, surrender, redemption and drawings;
- interest and the payment thereof;
- attending and voting at general meetings and appointment of Directors; and
- allotment or linkage to shares or stock,
as the Board may in its discretion deem fit.
5. LEGAL NATURE AND RIGHTS ATTACHING TO SHARES
-
Ordinary Shares
Each ordinary Share in the Company, as at the date of adoption of this Constitution, confers on the holder the following rights (in addition to the rights set out in this Constitution and/or the Companies Act):
- subject to the rights of holders of any Shares or other Securities which confer special rights as to dividends, the right to an equal share in dividends authorised by the Board; and
- subject to the rights of holders of any Shares or other Securities which confer special rights as to surplus assets, the right to an equal share in the distribution of surplus assets of the Company.
-
New Shares
Shares in the Company (including different classes of Shares), which have any one or more of the following features, may be issued:
9
- rank equally with, or in priority to, existing Shares in the Company;
- have deferred, preferred or other special rights or restrictions, whether as to voting rights or distributions or otherwise;
- confer preferential rights to distributions of capital or income;
- confer special, limited or conditional voting rights;
- do not confer voting rights;
- are redeemable in accordance with section 72 of the Companies Act; or
- are convertible.
-
Fraction Securities
In the event of a fraction of a Security, that fraction will not be issued to the Shareholder and will be paid out in cash for the benefit of the Shareholder.
- Alteration of rights
The issue by the Company of any further Shares or Securities which rank equally with, or in priority to, any existing Shares or Securities, whether as to voting rights or distributions, shall:
- be permitted (subject to clause 7); and
- not be deemed to be action affecting the rights attached to those existing Shares or Securities.
6. CAPITAL
-
Powers
The Company may:
- purchase or otherwise acquire Shares issued by it from one or more Shareholders;
- purchase or otherwise acquire Securities from one or more holders;
- hold any Shares or other Securities so purchased or acquired;
- redeem any redeemable Shares or other Securities held by one or more holders;
- increase its capital;
- convert its Securities into any other class of Security;
10
