Constitution of Absa Bank Botswana Limited 2024

1. INTRODUCTION

Incorporation

The Company is a public company with limited liability established and validly existing under the laws of Botswana. It is Listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange and is a separate legal entity with perpetual corporate existence capable of suing and being sued and has the power and authority to own assets. Objects of Company

1.2.1. The objects of the Company shall include: conducting "banking business" in accordance with the Banking Act; and conducting any activities or tak ing any action connected to or supportive of the banking business ,

in line with the strategic objectives of the Company and in accordance with the laws of Botswana.

2. INTERPRETATION

In this Constitution, the headings of the clauses are for the purpose of convenience and reference only and shall not be used in the interpretation of nor modify nor amplify the terms of this Constitution nor any clause hereof. Unless a contrary intention clearly appears:

2.1. The following terms shall have the meanings assigned to them hereunder and cognate expressions shall have corresponding meanings, namely:

" Annual Meeting " means the annual meeting of Shareholders held pursuant to the Companies Act; "Balance sheet date" means such date as the Board adopts as the Company's balance sheet date; "Bank of Botswana Act" means the Bank of Botswana Act, [Cap 55:01], as may be amended; "Banking Act" means the Banking Act, [Cap 46:04], as may be amended; "Banking Requirements" means, collectively, the Bank of Botswana Act, the Banking Act, the Licensing Policy, the Corporate Governance Guidelines and any other regulations, guidelines or requirements which may be issued under the Bank of Botswana Act or the

