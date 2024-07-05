to enter into any guarantee, bond, recognizance, contract or indemnity or suretyship and otherwise give security or become responsible for the performance of any obligations or duties by any person or Company and in particular (without prejudice

to acquire or lease land and to erect buildings thereon primarily required for the conduct of the company's affairs and from time to time alienate such land or terminate or cede such lease and acquire or hire other of further land for like purposes and to let such portion of the buildings in which the business of the Company is carried on as may not be required for the purposes of the company. To buy in and dispose of immovable property mortgaged to the Company in security of debts;

to promote, effect, negotiate, offer for sale by tender or otherwise, guarantee, underwrite, secure the subscription or placing of, subscribe or tender for or procure the subscription of (whether absolutely or conditionally), participate, manage or carry out, on commission or otherwise, any issue, public or private, of the securities of any company, and to lend money for the purpose of such issue;

to finance or assist in financing customers, clients or other persons in the acquisition, hire, lease or sale of immovable property of every kind and to finance or to assist in financing the acquisition, hire, lease or sale of movable property of every kind and the provision of services, whether by way of personal loan, hire purchase, instalment finance, deferred payment or otherwise; to acquire by assignment or otherwise debts owing to any person or Company and to collect such debts, and generally to act as traders, factors, carriers, merchants or in any other capacity, and to import, export, buy, sell, let on hire, charter, barter, make advances upon, pledge or otherwise deal in movable property of every kind;

to sell, exchange, mortgage, let on rent, royalty, share of profit or otherwise, improve, manage, turn to account, grant licences, servitudes, options or other rights over and in any manner deal or dispose of the undertaking, property and assets, (including uncalled capital) of the Company or any part thereof for such consideration as may be thought fit, and in particular for securities, whether fully or partly paid up, of any other company, and to hold, deal with or dispose of such

to acquire (whether by purchase, subscription, exchange, or otherwise) take option over and hold, exchange, deal in, sell, or otherwise dispose of or turn to account, securities of any Company or companies;

to act as commission agents, forwarding agents, travel and shipping agents, surveyors, architects, valuers, property consultants and managers, land and estate agents, insurance brokers and average adjusters, and generally to undertake all kinds of agency business;

to carry on the business of carrying on managerial, secretarial, accountancy, consultancy, statistical and any other supervisory, executive and advisory services of whatever kind for or in relation to any person, company, property or business;

to carry on the business of installing, selling, renting and providing computers, data processing and storage equipment and systems, computer bureau, programming, operating and consultancy services and communication systems of all kinds, and acquiring, leasing, hiring and disposing of electronic and mechanical equipment and machinery, and ancillary chattels and property of every kind or description;

personal covenant, or by mortgaging or charging all or any part of the undertaking, property and assets, present or future, and uncalled capital of the company, or by both such methods, the performance of the obligations of and the payment of monies secured by or payable under or in respect of the securities of any Company or person, including but (but without limitation) the Company's holding Company(if any) of any subsidiary of the Company or of such holding Company or any Company otherwise associated with Company in business, and to give and take counter guarantees and indemnities, and to receive security for the implementation of any obligation.

to the generality of the foregoing) to guarantee, support of secure, whether by

to subscribe, donate or guarantee money for any national, charitable, benevolent, public, general, or useful objects or for any exhibition or for any purpose which may be considered likely directly or indirectly to further the objects of the Company or the interests of its members and to subscribe or donate money to any association or fund for the protection, defence or benefit of any person or companies on

to distribute any of the property of the Company among its members in specie;

to take all the necessary and proper steps in the legislature or with any Government or authority, international, supreme, municipal, local or otherwise for the purpose of carrying out, extending or varying the objects and powers of the Company, or altering its constitution, and to oppose any proceedings or applications which may seem calculated directly or indirectly to prejudice the Company's interests;

to enter into any arrangements with any Government authority, international, supreme, municipal, local or otherwise, and to obtain any rights, concessions, and privileges from any such Government or authority to carry out, exercise and comply with any such arrangements, rights, concessions and privileges;

to seek and secure openings for the employment of capital in any part of the world, and with the view thereto to employ experts to investigate into and examine the conditions, prospects, value, character and circumstances of any business concerns and undertakings, and generally of any assets, concessions, properties and rights whether in existence or contemplation;

to procure the registration or incorporation of the Company in or under the laws of any place outside Botswana;

to establish or promote or concur in the establishment or promotion of any company;

to invest any monies of the Company not for the time being required for the general purposes of the Company in such investments and securities (other than shares in the Company or its holding company, if any) as may be thought expedient and to hold, sell or otherwise deal with investments or securities;

Constitution of Absa Bank Botswana Limited 2024

businesses similar to those carried on by the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

to establish and maintain or procure the establishment and maintenance of any non-contributory or contributory pension or superannuation funds for the benefit of, and to give, or procure the giving of donations, gratuities, bonuses, benefits, pensions, allowances or emoluments to any persons who are or were at any time in the employment or service of the Company or of its holding company, or such holding company, or is allied to or associated in business with the Company or with any such subsidiary or the predecessors in business of the Company or any such other Company as aforesaid, or their respective predecessors in business and the wives, widows, families, dependants and personal representatives of any such persons, and also to establish and subsidise or subscribe to any institutions, associations, building and housing schemes , clubs, funds or trusts calculated to be for the benefit of any such persons as aforesaid, or to advance the interest and wellbeing of the Company or for such other Company as aforesaid, and to make payments for or towards for or towards the insurance of any such persons as aforesaid; to carry on any other business or activity which may seem to the Directors capable of being advantageously carried on in connection or conjunction with or as ancillary to any of the foregoing businesses or which the Directors may consider expedient with a view to rendering profitable or more profitable or enhancing directly or indirectly the value of the Company's undertaking or any of its property or assets; and to do all or any of the foregoing things in any part of the world and either as principals, agents, contractors, trustees or otherwise and by or through trustees, agents, subsidiary and associated companies or otherwise, and either alone or in conjunction with others.

1.2.2.Notwithstanding the Company objects set out herein above, it is specifically recorded that the Company shall be restricted from carrying on any business activity that is not within the aforesaid objects.

2. INTERPRETATION

In this Constitution, the headings of the clauses are for the purpose of convenience and reference only and shall not be used in the interpretation of nor modify nor amplify the terms of this Constitution nor any clause hereof. Unless a contrary intention clearly appears:

